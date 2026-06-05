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Guidance for registered Social Workers in Northern Ireland to complete IC1 NI Form - Informal Caring Arrangement

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From 6 April 2017 to 5 April 2026 families were usually only able to claim support through Universal Credit for up to two children – this was known as the 2-child policy.

In special circumstances, people on Universal Credit may get a child element for a third or subsequent child or young person born on or after 6 April 2017. 

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Guidance for registered Social Workers in Northern Ireland to complete IC1 NI Form - Informal Caring Arrangement

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