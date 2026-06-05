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Review of Grant Support for New Build Social Housing in the Social Housing Development Programme - Rural needs impact assessment

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The policy objective is to review Social Housing Design Standards to consider if there can be a more flexible approach to provide Registered Housing Associations with more freedom without compromising on quality/ outcomes, and to ensure that DfC gets value for money in social housing delivery.

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Review of Grant Support for New Build Social Housing in the Social Housing Development Programme - Rural needs impact assessment

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