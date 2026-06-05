Jović Meets with the Secretary General of the Government of Buenos Aires

The State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, Damjan Jović, met today with the Secretary General of the Government of Buenos Aires, Fulvio Pompeo, an Argentine official of Serbian descent.

The meeting explored opportunities for further enhancing cooperation with Buenos Aires, with particular emphasis on information technology, science, sports, and other areas of mutual interest. The interlocutors assessed that there is significant potential for deepening institutional ties, exchanging experiences, and implementing joint initiatives. State Secretary Jović recalled that the Republic of Serbia will host the Specialised Expo 2027 in Belgrade, emphasizing that this prestigious international event will provide an excellent opportunity to promote Argentina’s cultural and tourism potential, while also fostering stronger connections among institutions, businesses, and citizens.

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