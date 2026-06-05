Review of Grant Support for New Build Social Housing in the Social Housing Development Programme - screening

Date published: 5 June 2026 Social Housing is delivered through the Social Housing Development Programme (SHDP) in a tri-partite arrangement between the Department for Communities (DfC), the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) and Registered Housing Associations (RHAs). The Department sets the policy and budget with NIHE responsible for the Programme. Responsibility for the actual development of social housing rests with RHAs. Existing/Revised/New: Existing

Date of Screening: 02/06/2026

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