Carr Legal Group Announces Makayla Wilson as 2026 Scholarship Recipient

Beaufort County law firm Carr Legal Group highlights distracted driving awareness while empowering future leaders with educational scholarships.

Makayla’s dedication both inside and outside the classroom is truly impressive.” — Patrick Carr

BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carr Legal Group is proud to announce Makayla Wilson of Battery Creek High School as one of the recipients of the firm’s 2026 Carr Legal Group Scholarship, awarded annually to outstanding students pursuing higher education and demonstrating academic excellence, leadership, and community involvement.

Wilson has distinguished herself as one of the top students in her graduating class, maintaining a 4.758 weighted GPA while balancing a rigorous academic schedule, athletics, leadership roles, and community service. Through dual enrollment coursework, she graduated in May 2026 with both her high school diploma and associate degree.

A dedicated student-athlete, Wilson has participated in varsity volleyball, basketball, and soccer throughout high school, serving as co-captain while also remaining active in numerous organizations including the National Honor Society, Student Government Council, HOSA, Interact Club, and the 4-H Pinckney Leadership Program. She also attended Girls State in Summer 2025.

Wilson plans to attend Georgia Southern University in the fall, where she will pursue a degree in Health Science with the goal of becoming a pediatrician.

“Makayla’s dedication both inside and outside the classroom is truly impressive,” said Patrick Carr, founder of Carr Legal Group. “She has demonstrated exceptional leadership, a strong work ethic, and a genuine commitment to serving others. We are proud to support students like Makayla who are working hard to make a positive impact in their communities and pursue meaningful goals for their future.”

In addition to her academic success, Wilson has balanced athletics, leadership activities, community involvement, and employment at Bistro 10 since 2023. The Carr Legal Group Scholarship supports local students who demonstrate strong character, academic achievement, and a commitment to their future goals. For more information about Carr Legal Group and its community initiatives, visit carrlegal.com.

About Carr Legal Group

Carr Legal Group is a personal injury law firm with offices in Beaufort and Hilton Head, SC. The firm is dedicated to representing individuals and families affected by car accidents, medical malpractice, and other personal injury cases. Committed to community involvement and advocacy, Carr Legal Group works tirelessly to ensure that the rights of its clients are protected while raising awareness of important safety issues. The firm’s team of experienced attorneys, led by Managing Attorney Patrick Carr, and Attorney at Law Michael Bennett, serves the Lowcountry with a focus on integrity, compassion, and results.

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