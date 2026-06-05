Rep. MacDonell Announces Troy’s Andrea McCune as Teacher of the Month

LANSING, Mich., June 5, 2026 — State Rep. Sharon MacDonell (D-Troy) this week announced Mrs. Andrea McCune, a special education and biology teacher who serves students at Troy High School and Boulan Park Middle School, as House District 56’s Teacher of the Month for June 2026.

“Andrea makes teaching look effortless, even when it isn’t,” MacDonell said. “She consistently gives her students her very best, ensuring each child receives the attention, support and encouragement they need to succeed. Her passion for teaching and unwavering commitment to her students have made a lasting impact on countless young people and families throughout our community.”

Mrs. McCune was selected in recognition of her outstanding dedication to her students, her commitment to inclusive education and her leadership within the Troy School District. In addition to her work in the classroom, Mrs. McCune serves as secretary of the Troy Education Association, where she advocates for educators and supports her colleagues. She is widely respected by students, parents and fellow teachers for her generosity, professionalism and dedication to public education.

“Teachers like Andrea help shape the future of our communities every day,” MacDonell said. “I am proud to recognize her as House District 56’s Teacher of the Month and thank her for the difference she makes in the lives of Troy students.”