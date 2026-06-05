Richmond District Traffic Alert Update: Double Lane Closures on I-95 near Coxendale Road Overpass in Chesterfield County

Update (June 5): Weather permitting, work will continue nightly Sunday, June 7, through Thursday, June 11. See details and ramp detour below.

Update (May 1): Lane closures will continue nightly Sunday through Thursday for the next three weeks, along with closing the northbound Route 288 ramp. See details and ramp detour below.

Update (April 24): Work will continue nightly from Sunday, April 29, through Thursday, May 1, and again the next week from Sunday, May 3, through Thursday, May 7. The northbound Route 288 ramp will also close nightly with a detour. See details and ramp detour below.

RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will be implementing northbound I-95 double lane closures between mile marker 60 (Route 10/Exit 61) and mile marker 62 (Route 288/Exit 62) to repair the Coxendale Road overpass in Chesterfield County. The northbound Route 288 ramp (Exit 62) will also close with a detour.

Weather permitting, work is scheduled nightly from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. as follows:

Tuesday, April 7 - Thursday, April 9

Sunday, April 12 – Thursday, April 16

Sunday, April 19 – Thursday, April 23

Motorists needing to access northbound Route 288 should follow the posted ramp closure which is to continue northbound on I-95 and take Exit 64, turn left onto Willis Road, take the southbound I-95 ramp to I-95 back to northbound Route 288.

Drivers are reminded to slow down and focus on the road when traveling through work zones or follow posted detour signs when applicable.

Anyone with questions about the project can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).

For the latest traffic information or road conditions check 511Virginia at 511.vdot.virginia.gov, on the free mobile app, or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.