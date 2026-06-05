Agricultural Biologics Market to Reach USD $33.5 Billion by 2030 at 15.2% CAGR

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The Business Research Company’s Agricultural Biologics Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The agricultural biologics sector is gaining significant traction due to rising environmental concerns and the global shift toward sustainable farming methods. As farmers and researchers seek eco-friendly alternatives to chemical pesticides, this market is becoming increasingly vital in promoting healthier crop production. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional leaders, and emerging trends shaping this industry.

Agricultural Biologics Market Size and Growth Forecast through 2030

The agricultural biologics market has experienced rapid expansion recently. It is projected to grow from $16.45 billion in 2025 to $19.06 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. This surge during the past years is largely driven by heightened awareness about sustainable agriculture, stricter regulatory controls on chemical pesticides, expansion of organic farming areas, wider adoption of integrated crop management practices, and the availability of diverse microbial formulations.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to sustain its vigorous growth trajectory, reaching $33.51 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 15.2%. Factors contributing to this outlook include the broadening use of precision agriculture, increasing demand for sustainable yield enhancement methods, escalating investments in biological research and development, growing farmer acceptance of biological inputs, and innovations in formulation technologies. Emerging trends over the forecast period feature greater adoption of bio-based crop protection products, increasing use of integrated pest management solutions, expanded deployment of microbial-based agricultural products, growth in residue-free farming practices, and a stronger focus on improving soil health.

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Understanding Agricultural Biologics and Their Applications

Agricultural biologics consist of microorganisms or biochemicals derived from naturally existing organisms such as microbes, plants, insects, or other organic materials. These biologics are designed to protect crops from pests, boost yields, and prevent diseases. Often used alongside synthetic crop protection agents, they form an integrated pest management strategy. The goal of agricultural biologics is to offer a comprehensive solution for farmers, helping them maximize crop output, enhance produce quality, and reduce pest resistance risks.

Key Factors Fueling Growth in the Agricultural Biologics Market

One significant growth driver for agricultural biologics is the rising frequency of pest outbreaks. These outbreaks involve sudden and substantial increases in pest populations that economically harm crops and humans alike. Crop damage caused by pests leads to losses ranging from 10% to 40% in staple food crops such as corn, wheat, and rice, imposing heavy costs on the global economy. Pests not only reduce yields but also degrade arable land, threatening overall agricultural productivity.

For instance, a May 2023 report by Springer Nature Limited, a German publishing services provider, estimated that annual crop yield losses due to pathogens and pests amount to approximately US$220 billion. This figure highlights the severe impact on food security, regional economies, and related socio-economic factors. Consequently, the increasing prevalence of pest outbreaks is a major factor driving demand for agricultural biologics.

View the full agricultural biologics market report:

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North America’s Position and Asia-Pacific’s Rapid Growth Potential in the Agricultural Biologics Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the agricultural biologics market, reflecting its advanced agricultural infrastructure and regulatory support for sustainable farming. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to register the fastest growth rate in the coming years. This surge is attributed to expanding agricultural activities, rising investments in bio-based farming technologies, and growing governmental initiatives promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

The agricultural biologics market report also covers regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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