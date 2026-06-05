Minister O’Brien and Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly meet to discuss road safety

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien and Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly met yesterday (Thursday 4 June). The meeting was called to discuss road safety and An Garda Síochána’s enforcement actions against anti-social behaviour on our streets.

Minister O’Brien noted the regulations now in place, known as Grace’s Law in memory of Grace Lynch, to address the dangerous driving of scramblers and the prohibition of their use in any public place. The Commissioner welcomed the regulations and outlined An Garda Síochána’s approach to enforcement, including a significant increase in the number of scramblers (and similar vehicles like quadbikes) seized in recent months, as well as new options and technologies being explored to expand this enforcement action.

The meeting also discussed measures to further strengthen the sanctions on the owners of scramblers which are seized. Minister O’Brien committed to following up on any requests from An Garda Síochána that require legislative change to the Road Traffic Acts to increase the effectiveness of their enforcement.