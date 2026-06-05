Minister Lawless gives go-ahead to tender process for significant Further Education and Training capital investment for Drogheda

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science James Lawless TD, has announced that his Department has given approval to proceed to tender for a significant capital project at Drogheda Institute of Further Education (DIFE) as part of the Further Education and Training (FET) Strategic Infrastructure Upgrade Programme (SIUP).



The Department’s Sectoral Plan provides the framework for capital investment planning across the higher and further education and research sectors, including the identification of priority projects and this proposal will extend capacity at DIFE through the development of a new flexible multi-purpose-built tertiary education facility.



On completion, this development at Drogheda Institute of Further Education will provide additional training spaces for dental nursing and pharmacy technicians, computer rooms, changing rooms and other facilities, including community accessible spaces.

Speaking today, Minister Lawless said: