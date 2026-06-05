Alert warns of cyber campaign by Chinese military intelligence to obtain classified or privileged information

The FBI and international agencies have released an alert on Chinese military intelligence services using professional networking sites and online job platforms to target government, military and any other personnel with access to classified or privileged information. The agencies said intelligence officers or affiliates pose as employees of private consultancies, research institutions or human resources firms, and post job advertisements online for foreign policy and defense analysts. Successful candidates are then pressured to provide “non-public” information for unspecified clients associated with the Chinese government.

“This alert is important for healthcare since many individuals in the sector have current or former access to classified information,” said John Riggi, AHA national advisor for cybersecurity and risk. “Many healthcare organizations are also engaged in highly sensitive, taxpayer-funded medical research, innovation and clinical trials. For decades, the Chinese government has been engaged in an aggressive campaign to legitimately acquire, steal or hack the results of this research and innovation for their own strategic national security priorities, economic advantage or weaponization. Use of social media platforms to engage and compromise individuals with access to classified or unclassified, but sensitive information is one of their most effective tactics. As such, we should remain wary of connecting with unknown individuals on these platforms seeking to discuss research, or provide unusually lucrative offers for employment, speaking engagements, opinions or research — especially those which may involve foreign contacts or travel.”

For more information on this or other cyber and risk issues, contact Riggi at jriggi@aha.org. For the latest cyber and risk resources and threat intelligence, visit aha.org/cybersecurity.