Survey finds 1 in 5 privately insured adults reported coverage denials for doctor-recommended care

A survey released June 4 by the Commonwealth Fund on insurance coverage denials found that 1 in 5 privately insured U.S. adults reported that they or a family member experienced insurance company denials for care recommended by a doctor within the past year. The survey, conducted last year, analyzed responses from nearly 4,600 individuals with private insurance. It found that 41% of people who experienced a prior authorization denial said it led to a delay in medical care, and 28% said a health issue worsened because of it. Only about half who experienced a denial appealed the decision, citing uncertainty about their right to do so and whether it mattered, along with confusion regarding who to contact to file the appeal.

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