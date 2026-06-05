Antina Campbell to Appear on America’s Authors TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Antina Campbell, entrepreneur, author, producer, and founder of the Hey Sis! I Got You! movement, is set to appear on America’s Authors, where she will share insights on women’s empowerment, leadership, storytelling, and social impact.America’s Authors is a groundbreaking TV series dedicated to celebrating the writers and visionaries who shape our culture—and evaluating their work for screen adaptation. This show isn't just about the prose; it is a high-level media workshop designed to bridge the gap between the written word and the world of film and television.You can find out more about the show by going to website In her episode Campbell will explore how individuals can transform adversity into purpose, build mission-driven platforms, develop leadership through service, and use their personal stories to create meaningful impact in their communities and beyond.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, America’s Authors continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Antina’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.americasauthorstv.com/antina-campbell

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