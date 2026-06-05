MEMRI Welcomes Retired Senior State Department Official To Lead Strategic Partnerships And Government Engagement

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) is proud to welcome Ethan Goldrich as MEMRI's Senior Director for Strategic Partnerships and Government Engagement.Mr. Goldrich is a 37-year veteran of the U.S. Foreign Service who retired in November 2024 as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs with responsibility for Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan. He has significant experience in executive leadership, national security and foreign policy strategy and planning, press and media engagement, international negotiations, advocacy, coalition building, and contingency planning, as well as deep regional and counterterrorism knowledge. He is also proficient in Arabic, Hebrew, and Russian.Among his other endeavors, he reopened the U.S. Embassy in Tripoli, Libya; led the revival of the U.S. Embassy in Minsk, Belarus, and a successful effort to improve U.S.-Belarus relations; and led the establishment and management of the Syria Regional Platform (SRP), a kind of embassy in exile that oversaw U.S. humanitarian and stabilization assistance programs for Syrians. He also served as political advisor to the commanding general of the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC), and he was deputy to the U.S. ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.MEMRI Chairman Oliver "Buck" Revell stated, "We are honored to welcome Ethan, whose distinguished government career reflects decades of leadership, dedication, and service to national security. After decades of distinguished service – Ethan now brings that experience and judgment to help guide our mission forward as we approach our 30th year."MEMRI Vice President Ambassador Alberto Fernandez added that "I'm delighted to welcome accomplished diplomat and American patriot Ethan Goldrich as a valuable addition to MEMRI's senior ranks."As senior director for strategic partnerships and government engagement, he will work to expand the reach and clientele of our Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) and Violent Extremism Threat Monitor (VETM) projects, in addition to liaising with Capitol Hill, government agencies, the military, embassies, tech companies, and the private sector.We welcome Mr. Goldrich to MEMRI and we all look forward to his continued work for U.S. national security.ABOUT MEMRIExploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, Turkish, Russian, and Chinese media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish, and Hebrew.MEMRI – Middle East Media Research Institute: www.memri.org MEMRI TV – www.memri.org/tv Jihad & Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) – www.memri.org/jttm Cyber & Jihad Lab (CJL) – www.memri.org/cjlab Contact Information:MEMRImedia@memri.org202-955-9070

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