AG Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation arrests St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith for Second Degree Battery and Disturbing the Peace

After an investigation by Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation into an incident at a Madisonville restaurant on the afternoon of May 29, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith turned himself in at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail this afternoon, alongside his attorney.

He is facing charges of:

1 Count(s) of14:34.l -- SECOND DEGREE BATTERY - (Felony)

1 Count(s) of 14:103.1 -- DISTURBING THE PEACE BY ENGAGING IN A FISTIC ENCOUNTER - ­(Misdemeanor)

1 Count(s) of 14:103.3 — DISTURBING THE PEACE APPEARING IN AN INTOXICATED CONDITION - (Misdemeanor)

"My office was asked to conduct an investigation into this matter. After the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation conducted a thorough investigation, charges were filed against St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith," said Attorney General Liz Murrill.

His total bond amount is $10,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

*Read the arrest warrant here.

*All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.