AG Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Agents Arrest Couple for Defrauding Medicaid Program of More Than $37,000

Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI) agents arrested a husband and wife involved in a Medicaid fraud scheme that resulted in more than $37,000 in improperly obtained government benefits.

LBI received a criminal referral from Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) regarding allegations that 52-year-old Brian Joseph Ringgold, of Weston Street in Metairie, a Medicaid recipient, had underreported his income for purposes to receive Medicaid benefits.

During this investigation, LBI agents discovered that Brian Joseph Ringgold Sr. and 48-year-old Lisa Marie Ringgold, who acted as Mr. Ringgold’s authorized representative, intentionally omitted details regarding their marriage and living arrangement with their two children from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH). They also failed to report their total household income in an effort to obtain Medicaid benefits for Mr. Ringgold Sr. If the Ringgolds had accurately disclosed their true household composition and total income, including Mr. Ringgold’s earnings from cash work, he would not have qualified for Medicaid benefits between April 1, 2021, and September 30, 2025.

As a result of this scheme, the couple defrauded the Medicaid program of more than $37,000.

On May 28, 2026, arrest warrants were issued for both Brian Joseph Ringgold Sr. and Lisa Marie Ringgold.

Subsequently, on June 4, 2026, the couple voluntarily surrendered to LBI agents at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and were booked on charges pertaining to:

LRS 14: 70.9 A (4) & (5) - Government Benefits Fraud (5 Counts)

LRS 14:132 – Injuring Public Records (1 Count)

The investigation continues.





*All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty