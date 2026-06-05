Free Teen Driving Safety Events Planned in Bismarck and Minot

Registration is now open for Vision Zero Driving Skills for Success (DSFS), a free, hands-on driving program designed to help teens build safer driving habits and gain real-world driving experience.

Teens ages 14 to 18 with a valid permit or license are invited to attend one of the following events:

Tuesday, July 28 at the VFW Sports Center in Bismarck

Wednesday, Aug. 5 at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds in Minot

Two DSFS sessions are available at each location: 9 a.m. to noon or 1 to 4 p.m.

DSFS participants can also register for Alive at 25, a defensive driving course designed to help young drivers recognize and reduce risky driving behaviors. Class size is limited to 15 participants per session and runs from 8 a.m. to noon or 1 to 5 p.m.

Parents are encouraged to attend DSFS with their teen. However, Alive at 25 is designed as a teen-only classroom experience.

Emma Mills, a teen participant planning to attend this year's DSFS program, said she is looking forward to learning from experienced drivers and safety professionals.

"I'm excited to learn new driving skills and hear from people who know a lot more than me when it comes to driving," Mills said. "Programs like this give teens the chance to learn how to drive more safely and confidently."

DSFS gives teens the opportunity to:

Practice real-world driving skills on a controlled course

Experience simulators that demonstrate the dangers of impaired and distracted driving

Learn the importance of seat belt use and other safe driving behaviors

Participate in hands-on traffic safety activities and demonstrations

While teen drivers represented only 6% of licensed drivers in 2024, they were involved in nearly 20% of all crashes and 6% of fatal crashes. Vision Zero DSFS is designed to help teens become safer, more responsible drivers while supporting the goal of zero fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.

"The goal for Driving Skills for Success is to help young drivers better understand the risks they may face behind the wheel," said Karin Mongeon, NDDOT Highway Safety Division director. "We want them to leave the event feeling more confident and prepared to make responsible and life-saving decisions."

Register and learn more at VisionZero.ND.gov. A confirmation email will be sent by NDDOT prior to the event.