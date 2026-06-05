South Carolina advances five game wardens to senior rank

SCDNR advances five game wardens to senior law enforcement ranks. Dr. Tom Mullikin, Chief Justice John Kittredge, and S.C. Senate Pres. Thomas Alexander jointly presided over Thursday's promotion ceremony. SCDNR logo

Ceremony presided over by President of the S.C. Senate, Chief Justice of the S.C. Supreme Court, and Director of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Five law enforcement officers with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) received promotions during a formal rank-advancing and swearing-in ceremony at the University of South Carolina’s Joseph F. Rice School of Law in Columbia, Thursday, June 4.Jointly presiding over the Thursday afternoon ceremony were S.C. Senator Thomas C. Alexander, president of the S.C. Senate; the Honorable John W. Kittredge, Chief Justice of the S.C. Supreme Court; and Dr. Tom Mullikin, director of SCDNR.The promotions recognize the leadership, service, and newly advanced ranks of SCDNR law enforcement officers (senior game wardens) including: Col. Jamie Landrum (from lieutenant colonel to colonel), Lt. Col. Matt McCaskill (major to lieutenant colonel), Lt. Col. Michael Paul Thomas (major to lieutenant colonel), Maj. Erik Martin (captain to major), and Capt. Thomas Buckhannon (staff sergeant to captain).“With these promotions, SCDNR is doing much more than recognizing achievement,” said Capt. Charlotte Mayhugh, statewide media liaison for SCDNR law enforcement and the department’s education and outreach lead. “We are strengthening the future of our agency and the conservation mission we serve. As these officers assume increasing greater responsibility, we look to the future with confidence, knowing it is in highly capable hands.”SCDNR Director Tom Mullikin says that’s “exactly correct” and to the point.“These exceptional law enforcement leaders have distinguished themselves through exemplary leadership, sound judgment, and unwavering dedication to duty,” said Mullikin, a world-renowned global expedition leader and former first chair of the S.C. Floodwater Commission, who has served as SCDNR director since Feb. 2025. “As they advance to positions of greater authority, they will play an increasingly vital role in addressing the complex challenges facing South Carolina’s natural resources, ensuring the effective stewardship, protection, and enforcement necessary to preserve these invaluable assets now and for future generations of South Carolinians.”Among the new SCDNR initiatives are an Integrated Training Section, a Natural Resources Protection Unit (a sub-department within the department), a Center for Natural Resource and Conservation Law Enforcement Excellence, as well as an Office of Future Operations.“That final initiative is designed not merely to respond to changing conditions, but to anticipate them,” says Mullikin. “And within these, we need the strongest leadership possible.”According to a statement released by SCDNR: “Col. Landrum will serve as the operational commanding officer as well as oversee the new Center for Law Enforcement Excellence. He will lead all statewide law enforcement operations, conservation enforcement initiatives, emergency response coordination and public safety missions.“Lt. Col. McCaskill will oversee Regions 1, 2, 3 and Administrative Services including emergency management coordination, technology, budgeting, logistics, communications, education, and outreach.“Lt. Col. Thomas will oversee Region 4 operations, investigations, special operations, saltwater enforcement teams and the establishment of a Natural Resources Protection Unit.“Maj. Martin will oversee all agency training curriculums including decision-making, accountability, personnel oversight, law enforcement, risk management and leadership communication.“Captain Buckhannon will provide oversight and accountability of projects statewide with a focus on long-term planning, organizational readiness and cross-divisional coordination to help position the agency for future challenges and opportunities.”– For more information about SCDNR, please visit https://www.dnr.sc.gov/

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