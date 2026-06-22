Dr. Naheed Daya Continues to Transform Smiles in Edmonton Through Advanced Cosmetic Dentistry, Wins ThreeBestRated Award
Owning my clinic here in this community feels like coming full circle. It is very exciting.”EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Naheed Daya and Agape Dental Clinic have once again earned recognition as one of Edmonton’s leading cosmetic dentistry clinics from ThreeBestRated® in 2026. Under Dr. Daya’s supervision, Agape Dental Clinic has built a strong reputation for delivering personalized cosmetic dental treatments, advanced technology-driven care, and life-changing smile transformations for patients in Mill Woods and across Edmonton.
— Dr. Daya
For Dr. Daya, Mill Woods is more than the location of her clinic; it is also the community where she spent her childhood years. Owning and operating a practice in the same neighborhood where she grew up has allowed her to build deeper, more meaningful relationships with patients and families she has known for years.
“Owning my clinic here in this community feels like coming full circle. It is very exciting,” said Dr. Daya. “There is a level of trust and responsibility that comes with that care, because oftentimes, I see patients who are friends of the family or people I have known for many years.”
That sense of connection has played a major role in shaping Agape Dental Clinic’s patient-first philosophy and long-standing reputation for excellence.
The Evolution of Cosmetic Dentistry in Edmonton
Dr. Daya has witnessed a significant shift in patient awareness and expectations in cosmetic dentistry over the past several years. Increased social media usage and video conferencing during the COVID-19 pandemic have made people more aware of their smiles and overall appearance.
“People were seeing themselves on screen a lot more and seeing their smiles. And for many people, it affected their confidence levels. So I find that it increases the demand, but as I said, it also increases their knowledge base.”
Patients today are doing their own research before they visit their dentist. They are not just looking for quick fixes; they really want treatments that last, are minimally invasive, and address their specific concerns.
At Agape Dental Clinic, the most frequently requested treatments are clear aligner therapy and dental veneers. However, Dr. Daya explained that her role as a cosmetic dentist goes beyond simply offering the procedures patients ask for; it also involves guiding them toward the most suitable solutions for their unique dental concerns.
For example, some patients come in wanting veneers. But after a thorough consultation, Dr. Daya helps them find the right path, which may involve using clear aligners first to position the teeth correctly and create the right foundation. She always listens to her patients' concerns and builds a treatment plan that actually serves them better.
She added, “Even though they come in requesting veneers, sometimes as a clinician, it's my responsibility to guide them toward what is actually right for them.”
Investing in Advanced Dental Technology
One of the factors that continues to distinguish Agape Dental Clinic is its investment in modern dental technology. The clinic utilizes advanced systems such as PrimeScan and iTero digital scanning technology to create highly accurate 3D images and digital smile simulations. These tools allow patients to visualize potential treatment outcomes during the consultation itself, helping them make informed decisions with greater confidence.
“Patients want clarity. They do not want to invest in something without knowing what the outcome is going to be. They are making financial decisions, they are making time commitments, and they want to know what they are getting into. And, being able to showcase that to them and provide that level of informed consent is huge.”
Making Cosmetic Care Accessible to All
Beyond technology and advanced procedures, Agape Dental Clinic remains deeply committed to making cosmetic dentistry accessible to the wider community. Dr. Daya doesn’t want cosmetic dentistry to be a luxury for only a few people. That’s why Dr. Daya and her team at Agape Dental Clinic work closely with patients to create staged treatment plans that align with their insurance coverage, schedules, and financial situations. To further improve accessibility, they also offer free cosmetic consultations and flexible 0% financing options.
“We want cosmetic dentistry and the confidence it brings to be accessible to everybody in the community. And that makes us different,” said Dr. Daya.
Growth Focused on Patient Care and Excellence
As Agape Dental Clinic continues to grow, Dr. Daya’s goals extend beyond simply adding new services. She is currently planning to renovate her clinic to create a more modern, efficient, and comfortable experience for both patients and staff. She also plans to incorporate new, cutting-edge technologies into her practice. She explained, “I don't love multidisciplinary treatments, and I absolutely love my specialists that we work with, but patients often don't want to go elsewhere.”
At the same time, Dr. Daya continues to invest heavily in continuing education and advanced clinical training to elevate the standard of care provided at the clinic. She explained, “Growth is not just about offering more services. It is about elevating the standard of care and asking yourself every day how you can do better than yesterday.” To get in touch with Dr. Daya and her team at Agape Dental Clinic, visit agapedental.ca.
Dr. Naheed Daya
Agape Dental Clinic
+1 780-465-1211
admin@agapedental.ca
ThreeBestRated® 2026 Winner: Dr. Naheed Daya | Agape Dental Clinic Interview
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