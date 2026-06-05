Luis Peregrina to Appear on Blue Collar America TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luis Peregrina, master plumber and CEO of Peregrina Plumbing Company Inc., is set to appear on Blue Collar America TV, where he will share insights on plumbing expertise and leadership within the skilled trades sector.Blue Collar America is a cinematic docuseries that spotlights the operators building the real world — the general contractors, trade experts, and construction leaders turning plans into reality through skill, leadership, and execution. Each episode takes viewers inside the journey of a successful contractor, revealing how they win jobs, manage crews, solve problems under pressure, and scale in one of the toughest industries.You can find out more about the show by going to website In this episode, Peregrina will discuss his journey in the plumbing industry, focusing on business ownership, technical experience, and the responsibilities of operating a service-based company.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Blue Collar America TV continues to spotlight individuals working across essential industries and trade professions.Luis’ episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.bluecollaramericatv.com/luis-peregrina

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