Limington Man Arrested Following Pursuit in Stolen Vehicle

On Sunday, May 31, 2026, at approximately 5:54 PM, Maine State Police attempted to stop a stolen pickup truck on Route 25 in Limington for poor operation. The truck failed to stop and continued southbound on Route 25 into Standish.

The vehicle had been reported stolen from a residence in Limington approximately one hour earlier. The truck continued on Route 25 before turning northbound onto Route 113. The pursuit traveled through Baldwin and into Hiram, where spike mats were deployed and successfully disabled the vehicle.

The operator was identified as 33-year-old Shaun Webster of Limington. Webster was arrested and transported to the York County Jail. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office and Sacopee Rescue assisted. Webster has been charged with Theft by Unauthorized Use, Failure to Stop for a Law Enforcement, Driving to Endanger, Operating Under the Influence, Aggravated Criminal Mischief, Criminal Trespass and Passing a Roadblock.