Maine State Police Arrest New Hampshire Man in 1993 Homicide

On Thursday, June 4, 2026, members of Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit- South and the Portsmouth Police Department arrested 59-year-old Daniel Jolly of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, in connection with the 1993 homicide of 73-year-old Maxine Bitomski of Kittery.

At approximately 6:13 AM Jolly was arrested in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on a warrant charging him with Murder. Jolly was transported to the Rockingham County jail. He will remain in New Hampshire pending extradition proceedings.

On January 16, 1993, at approximately 3:24 PM, officers from the Kittery Police Department responded to 3 Colonial Road in Kittery after Bitomski was found deceased inside her home by family members. The Kittery Police Department immediately began investigating the circumstances surrounding her death and notified the Maine State Police shortly thereafter. Detectives from both agencies continued working the case over the next three decades.

On January 17, 1993, an autopsy was conducted by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta. The cause of death is not being released at this time pending the unsealing of court documents. The manner of death was determined to be homicide.

Investigators determined Jolly knew Bitomski through his employment with Medical Market, a medical supply company that was based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire that provided oxygen equipment and services to Bitomski prior to her death.

Beginning in 2021, the investigation was re-examined by Detectives assigned to Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit- South. Investigators continued pursuing leads, reviewing evidence, and utilizing advances in DNA testing that ultimately led to Jolly’s arrest.

“This arrest reflects the determination and commitment of investigators who never stopped working this case,” said Lt. Tom Pickering who oversees Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit- Unsolved. “The work completed by current and retired Maine State Police Detectives, members of the Maine State Police Crime Laboratory and the Kittery Police Department over the past 33 years was instrumental in bringing this case to this point.”

Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit- South was assisted by Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit- Unsolved, Maine State Police Crime Laboratory, Kittery Police Department, New Hampshire State Police Major Crimes Unit, and the Portsmouth Police Department. If anyone has information related to the death of Maxine Bitomski, please contact Major Crimes Unit Sgt. Justin Huntley at (207) 624.7076 (option 9)

The investigation remains ongoing. Additional information will be released when appropriate.