Lucie Letz to Appear on Project Beauty TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lucie Letz is a French makeup artist and hairstylist based in New York City with over 20 years of experience across luxury fashion, bridal, film, and editorial productions. Now Letz is set to appear on Project Beauty TV, where she will share insights on her international career in the beauty and creative industries.Project Beauty pulls back the curtain on the creators, founders, and experts redefining the global beauty industry. Each episode takes viewers inside the world of the people building the brands, treatments, and trends everyone is talking about. From breakthrough skincare founders and aesthetic innovators to elite makeup artists and beauty entrepreneurs, the series reveals what it really takes to stand out in one of the most competitive industries on the planet.You can find out more about the show by going to website In her episode Letz will explore her experience building a global career across editorial and luxury environments, as well as developing her creative brand, Lucie’s World.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Project Beauty TV continues to spotlight individuals shaping their industries and redefining long-term creative success.Lucie’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.projectbeautytv.com/lucie-letz

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