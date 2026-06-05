Lindsay Mingee to Appear on America’s Top Agents TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lindsay Mingee, Founder of LM Private Client Advisory Services at Lee & Associates Commercial Real Estate Services and Principal, is set to appear on America’s Top Agents TV, where she will share insights on commercial real estate advisory, investment strategy, and guiding institutional and private clients through complex property decisions.America’s Top Agents takes viewers inside the world of the real estate professionals who consistently perform at the highest level. Through candid conversations and behind-the-scenes insights, the series reveals how these agents built their careers, the strategies they use to win listings and close complex transactions, and the mindset required to thrive in one of the most competitive industries in the country.You can find out more about the show by going to website In her episode, Mingee will explore her path from a single mother building a commission-based career to over $844 million in transactions and 3.7 million square feet managed, highlighting her approach to risk and client decision-making.With a focus on real-world insight, America’s Top Agents TV highlights professionals shaping their industries.Lindsay’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.americastopagentstv.com/lindsay-mingee

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.