Vegan Cosmetics Market to Reach USD $29.8 Billion by 2030 at 8.9% CAGR

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The Business Research Company’s Vegan Cosmetics Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The vegan cosmetics sector has witnessed remarkable growth recently, driven by evolving consumer values and increasing awareness about ethical beauty choices. This market’s expansion reflects a broader shift toward natural, cruelty-free, and sustainable beauty products, making it an exciting area to explore for both consumers and industry players alike.

Market Size and Growth Prospects in the Vegan Cosmetics Market

The vegan cosmetics market has shown impressive growth in recent years. It is projected to rise from $19.5 billion in 2025 to $21.29 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. This growth over the past years has been fueled by heightened awareness about ethical beauty, a growing preference for natural ingredients, an early move toward clean cosmetics, rejection of animal-derived components, and the rise of premium beauty trends.

Looking ahead, the market is set to continue expanding, reaching $29.89 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. Factors contributing to this surge include increasing demand for sustainable and health-conscious beauty products, wider retail availability of vegan cosmetics, stricter regulations promoting ethical products, and the growing influence of conscious consumer movements. Key trends shaping this future growth involve the rising popularity of cruelty-free products, a stronger focus on ethical and clean formulations, greater consumer interest in plant-based alternatives, development of chemical-free cosmetics, and an emphasis on skin-friendly, natural beauty solutions.

Download a free sample of the vegan cosmetics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7259&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Understanding Vegan Cosmetics and Their Benefits

Vegan cosmetics refer to beauty products made without any animal-derived ingredients. These products aim to enhance beauty while avoiding skin damage often caused by synthetic additives. By relying on natural and plant-based components, vegan cosmetics offer a gentler and more ethical option for skincare and makeup routines.

Regulatory and Social Forces Fueling the Vegan Cosmetics Market

One of the main drivers behind the growth of the vegan cosmetics sector is the increasing regulatory and societal emphasis on cruelty-free products. Cruelty-free refers to items that are developed and manufactured without animal testing, supporting animal welfare and meeting consumer demand for ethical and sustainable beauty solutions.

This shift has been propelled by growing awareness of animal rights issues and a rising preference for products that align with ethical values. Vegan cosmetics fit perfectly into this trend, as they avoid animal ingredients and animal testing, adhering to both ethical and sustainability standards. For example, in May 2023, Humane World for Animals, a US-based nonprofit, reported that the European Citizens’ Initiative titled “Save Cruelty-Free Cosmetics – Commit to a Europe without Animal Testing” gathered over 1.2 million validated signatures. The petition was officially presented to the European Parliament on May 25, 2023, reflecting strong regulatory and societal support for cruelty-free cosmetics, which in turn propels growth in this market.

View the full vegan cosmetics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vegan-cosmetics-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Regional Landscape of the Vegan Cosmetics Market

In 2025, Europe emerged as the largest regional market for vegan cosmetics. The analysis includes market data from key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on the sector’s expansion.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Vegan Cosmetics Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Cruelty Free Makeup Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cruelty-free-makeup-global-market-report

Natural Cosmetics Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/natural-cosmetics-global-market-report

vegan food global market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vegan-food-global-market-report

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