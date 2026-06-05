Karen Bentley’s 'The WarriorSTRONG Manifesto' Hits #1 Bestseller on Amazon

Power is always earned, never given

A bold, countercultural guide to personal power rooted in the ancient, lost shamanic strategy of life energy conservation

We can do great things together!” — Karen Bentley

HISTORIC STAFFORD SPRINGS, CT, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author, educator, and entrepreneur Karen Bentley has claimed the #1 bestseller spot on Amazon with her newest release, The WarriorSTRONG Manifesto: The Path to Power Based on the Ancient, Lost Shamanic Strategy of Life Energy Conservation. Published on April 16, 2026, the book delivers an uncompromising blueprint for readers ready to stop wasting their lives and to start reclaiming their power.A manifesto is a bold, unapologetic explanation of new and revolutionary ideas, and Bentley delivers exactly that. The WarriorSTRONG Manifesto explains the uncompromising, countercultural, elite life of the everyday warrior: a path built on the strategic but practical accumulation of personal power, accomplished by plugging the holes where life energy leaks away.The warrior’s top priority is to find the automatic, mechanical, programmed behaviors that waste life energy and to stop them. This is the uncommon, under-valued, unappreciated practice of not doing, which is not responding to life’s provocations and triggers in a robotic or mechanical way. More than anything else, this is how the warrior demonstrates to self and others that he/she is not a machine. Machines can’t decide, but you can decide. Machines can’t self-correct, but you can self-correct. Machines don’t take care of themselves, but you can take care of yourself. That’s power, and that’s what you’re after!Bentley narrows the work of becoming powerful to three high-impact skills: STOPPING any habitual behavior, HARMLESSNESS (overriding the impulse to self-destruct or to seek revenge), and EXTREME SELF-CARE. Three skills to learn. Three to practice. Three to live by. Not 20! Three skills are doable. Three skills don't overwhelm. Three skills inspire action. Take it.The book makes these life-affirming energizing promises: as a warrior, you can....-Develop the power to live life on your own terms more often than not. Power is always earned, never given.-Use high-pressure relationships to become emotionally strong and resilient. Power is always expressed harmlessly, never through attack or violence.-Stop wasting your life and start saving it, literally and figuratively. Power is always found in behaviors where life energy is being thrown away.-Override the ego robot that lives inside us all and break free of the matrix of cultural programming and predictable stereotypes. Power comes from the awareness acquired by paying attention to what you are doing.-Do the hard thing. Power always comes from devotion to personal excellence through discipline.Bentley calls this the uncommon path of becoming WarriorSTRONG. Readers are calling it the most exciting, can-do invitation to experience their own greatness. Here's an example:“Few books genuinely ignite inspiration and can-do energy, but Karen Bentley’s WarriorSTRONG Manifesto does this page after page. The WarriorSTRONG Manifesto is a masterclass for becoming mentally, emotionally and physically fit. This isn’t just a book, it’s an invitation to become and warrior and step into a higher version of self.” Anne PeplauThe response from readers has been swift, carrying the title to #1 on Amazon and validating Bentley’s belief that audiences are hungry for substance over slogans. The WarriorSTRONG Manifesto comes with a fair warning the author embraces: once the mind is opened, it can never be closed.About Karen BentleyKaren Bentley is an author, educator, and entrepreneur, and the creator of the WarriorSTRONG training programs and merchandise. A 30-year pioneer of the sugar-free and carb-smart nutritional movement, she’s also the creator of The Sugar-Free Miracle Diet System and The LOVE Experience, a life-changing event designed to help people fall deeply in love with themselves. Previous books include The Book of Love and The Power to Stop, another Amazon bestseller. Bentley earned her bachelor’s degree in education and exercise physiology from Northeastern University, graduating summa cum laude and winning the Boston Bouve’ Award for highest academic achievement.In 2026, Bentley founded The Big Heart Center in Stafford Springs, Connecticut, a lifelong dream come true. The Center features the Warrior’s Academy, the world’s largest Heart Museum, and a public garden featuring a forgiveness labyrinth.AvailabilityThe WarriorSTRONG Manifesto is available now on Amazon at this link:For more information about the author, visit karenbentley.com and/or warriorstrongmanifesto.com

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