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Finalists announced for the Excellence in Patient Care Awards 2026

Proudly sponsored by the Virginia Mason Institute, these awards celebrate innovative projects and outstanding achievements that are improving patient care across the UK and internationally. This year’s finalists represent a diverse range of specialties, demonstrating impact across clinical practice, research, education, digital transformation and service delivery.

Dr Zuzanna Sawicka, clinical director of patient safety and clinical standards, said:

‘Excellence in patient care is what drives us as physicians to make every contact count. This year, the quality of the entries to the RCP’s Excellence in Patient Care Awards has been outstanding. The breadth of the projects taking place within healthcare is truly amazing and each reflects the dedication, motivation and innovation of physicians and the wider clinical teams they work with. In recognising and celebrating their successes, it is clear that despite the challenges faced by individuals and teams, improvement matters – as does every patient.'

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Finalists announced for the Excellence in Patient Care Awards 2026

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


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