Women’s Wig Shop Features Raquel Welch Collection for Current Seasonal Promotion

Shop top brands at Women's Wig Shop including the Rachel Welch Collection

Women’s Wig Shop is highlighting its current seasonal promotion with added attention on its Raquel Welch Wig Collection.

N/A NATIONWIDE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women’s Wig Shop is highlighting its current seasonal promotion with added attention on its Raquel Welch Wig Collection. The spring sale gives shoppers a timely reason to revisit one of the site’s most established leaders for top-quality wigs for women.

Spring is often when wig shoppers start thinking about what feels ready for a refresh, whether that means replacing a well-worn favorite, trying a lighter look, or adding a second style into the rotation. That seasonal shift can make shoppers more open to exploring a collection they are unfamiliar with or may already know by name but have not explored in a while.

Current Promotions for Raquel Welch Wig Shoppers

The company’s current promotions page features a Raquel Welch offer for eligible purchases over $150. Shoppers who enter the coupon code “rw35” at checkout will receive an additional 35% off the listed price.

The online retailer is also promoting free ground shipping with the coupon code “ship4free” on qualifying orders over $75, with the usual checkout-entry requirement and a limit of one discount coupon per order..

Featuring Ahead Of The Curve by Raquel Welch

For this promotion, Women’s Wig Shop is putting a little extra focus on Ahead Of The Curve by Raquel Welch, a mid-length wavy synthetic wig with a lace front, monofilament part, and basic cap. The style offers minimal waves and textured ends that create a chin-length silhouette with an undone shape. A member of the Women’s Wig Shop team adds that this wig “has the kind of cut that feels styled right away, but not too fixed or formal, which matters to women who need a wig that won’t cause a lot of fuss in the morning.”

This featured wig is available in a wide color range, including brunettes, blondes, reds, grays, and rooted shades. That gives shoppers more flexibility if they already know they like Raquel Welch wigs but want to try a different tone or stay within a color family that feels familiar.

Why Raquel Welch Continues to Draw Attention

Raquel Welch’s legacy as a celebrated actress is associated with Hollywood glamour, lasting beauty, and polished personal style. That recognition still matters to consumers in the wig space, where many shoppers are more comfortable starting with a brand name they already know.

The collection also has a long-standing reputation for pieces that feel well-made, hold their shape well, and remain wearable over time when properly cared for. For many customers, that sense of consistency is part of what keeps the brand in regular consideration when they are shopping for new wigs.

Shop the Raquel Welch Promotion at Women’s Wig Shop

Shoppers can review current offer details on the company’s website: https://womenswigshop.com/. The current spring promotion is designed for customers who have been waiting to purchase a Raquel Welch wig and want a stronger price incentive before checking out.

About Women’s Wig Shop

Women’s Wig Shop is an e-commerce retailer offering a broad selection of women’s wigs, hairpieces, and accessories. The company features an extensive range of wig styles, colors, cap constructions, and well-known brands to serve customers nationwide who are looking for natural-looking options for hair loss, everyday wear, fashion, and personal style changes.

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