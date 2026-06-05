Manuka Honey Market Predicted to Hit USD 776.4 million by 2031, with a 5.5% CAGR

Manuka Honey

changes in consumers' perception toward the consumption of alcohol-based food products, change in consumer preferences in developing regions drive the growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manuka Honey industry size was valued at $455.4 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $776.4 million by 2031, and growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.Increase in the impact of western culture, rapid urbanization, changes in consumers' perception toward the consumption of alcohol-based food products, and change in consumer preferences in the developing regions drive the global Manuka Honey market growth. However, the rise in innovations in the ice cream industry and the availability of close substitutes restrict market growth. Moreover, the increase in the millennial population present new opportunities for market growth in the coming years.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5519 Consumers nowadays have less time to take proper care of their diet. Therefore, consumers are increasingly opting for manuka honey supplements in order to fulfill their nutritional needs. This is expected to boost the demand for health supplements, thereby contributing positively to the growth of the manuka honey market.Manuka honey market trends majorly attributed to its health benefits. In addition, it is widely used in Europe and North America followed by Asia-Pacific. Some the examples of manuka honey products are organic manuka honey, Comvita UMF 5+ manuka honey, Manuka Doctor, monofloral manuka honey, MGO 925+, 8.75 oz (250 g), and Nelson honey manuka honey multi floral.The growth in usage of manuka honey powder in food & beverages and pharmaceuticals industries is exponentially fostering the growth of the manuka honey market across the globe. The disease preventing properties of the manuka honey is paving the way for its increasing use in pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals and propelling the manuka honey market demand.. Therefore, the potential uses of manuka honey is expected to boost the utilization of manuka honey in different industries, thereby propelling the growth of the manuka honey industry globally.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/01d82c57c315d047c7f20d3aa228c799 Manuka honey has been used to treat a variety of wounds. It has been demonstrated to be a powerful antibacterial and anti-inflammatory therapy. Neutrophils, the most common leukocyte in the body, are important in the early immune response to biomaterials. Manuka honey's capacity to lessen the acute inflammatory responses of neutrophils as a biomaterial addition has led to promising outcomes. Another important substance in manuka honey is methylglyoxal, which is also an anti-inflammatory and has advantages for wound healing, according to a body of studies. Manuka honey contains a variety of flavonoids and phenolic chemicals, some of which may be therapeutic.The manuka honey market is segmented on the basis of type, nature, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into UMF 5+, UMF 10+, UMF 15+, and UMF 20+. According to nature, the manuka honey market is fragmented into organic/natural and conventional. As per application, the market is divided into food and beverages, cosmetic and personal care, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, and others. Moreover, the manuka honey market is further classified into third-level segmentation through the application. On the basis of food and beverages, the market is bifurcated into beverages, dairy products, bakery and confectionary and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Argentina and the rest of LAMEA).For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5519 Europe to remain the market leader in 2031By region, Europe has the largest share in 2021 and is expected to reach $296.6 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 5.2%, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1%. The dominance of the European region indicates a growing acceptance and preference for healthy products. Businesses are experimenting with new ways to promote their products and the health benefits of manuka honey. Furthermore, the growing urban population and rising disposable income and living standards are expected to contribute to overall growth during the forecast period for the manuka honey industry.Leading Market Players: -Manukora LimitedComvita LimitedArataki Honey LtdEgmont HoneyManuka PharmManuka DoctorAirbone Honey Ltd.Wedderspoon OrganicSteens HoneyHappy Valley HoneyWildCape Manuka HoneyMidlands Apiaries LtdNew Zealand Honey CoThree Peaks Manuka HoneyManuka LabTrending Reports:Organic Honey Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-honey-market-A15532 Dried Honey Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dried-honey-market-A14276 Honey Wine Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/honey-wine-market

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