Influential Women: Stacey Lee Halbert builds Two Cats Bookkeeping into client-focused small business finance.

ST PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helping Service-Based Entrepreneurs Gain Clarity, Confidence, and Control Over Their Financial SystemsStacey Lee Halbert is a small business financial specialist and entrepreneur who helps service-based business owners gain clarity and confidence in their numbers. She is the Founder and Owner of Two Cats Bookkeeping, a St. Petersburg, Florida–based firm dedicated to providing accurate, reliable, and easy-to-understand bookkeeping services. With a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from the University of South Florida’s Muma College of Business and more than 25 years of experience supporting organizations across industries—including medical practices, higher education, and service-based businesses—Stacey brings a practical, results-driven approach to financial management.Before launching her own company, Stacey built a strong operational background working in business support and the healthcare sector, including several years in the chiropractic field. Her early career experience gave her deep insight into the day-to-day financial and administrative challenges that small and mid-sized organizations face. During the COVID-19 pandemic, a serious injury led her to reevaluate her professional path, ultimately inspiring her transition into entrepreneurship. Working from home during recovery, she began to envision a business that would allow her to combine her operational expertise with her passion for helping others succeed. That vision became Two Cats Bookkeeping.Today, Stacey oversees every aspect of her firm, from client bookkeeping and financial organization to team management, marketing, and strategic planning. As a certified QuickBooks Online Advisor, she specializes in helping small business owners clean up their books, maintain organized records, and build strong financial foundations that support long-term growth. Her services include bookkeeping cleanups, VIP strategy days, and collaborative “Do-It-With-You” support sessions designed to meet clients where they are in their financial journey.Two Cats Bookkeeping is known for its approachable, judgment-free style and its emphasis on making financial information accessible. Stacey is widely recognized for her ability to translate complex accounting concepts into plain English, empowering entrepreneurs to make informed decisions without feeling overwhelmed by numbers. Named after her two cats—her original “home office supervisors” during her early remote work days—the business reflects her belief that financial organization should feel supportive, not intimidating.Stacey attributes her success to reaching her fourth year as a business owner and embracing the challenges that came with it. She describes the journey as a “rollercoaster ride” that has ultimately been deeply rewarding. Client feedback and reviews have played a significant role in affirming her work, giving her confidence that she is making a meaningful impact. She also credits her previous operational roles for equipping her with the skills needed to support small business owners effectively. Despite facing personal challenges during COVID, including an ankle and eye surgery recovery period, Stacey found that working from home—alongside her cats—helped her discover her entrepreneurial path.When asked about the best career advice she has received, Stacey emphasizes the importance of designing a business that supports both success and personal well-being. She was encouraged to believe that it is possible to run a successful company while also creating a lifestyle that allows flexibility, balance, and happiness as a woman business owner. This perspective continues to shape how she operates her firm and supports her clients.Her advice to young women entering the field is rooted in empowerment and collaboration. She believes strongly that women can succeed in business ownership and that women supporting women creates stronger, more sustainable outcomes. This belief is reflected not only in her client relationships but also in her hiring practices and professional community.Looking ahead, Stacey’s primary goal is expansion. While she continues to serve a strong local client base through networking in the St. Petersburg area, she is focused on broadening her reach to support business owners beyond her immediate region. She is especially interested in working with more established businesses—those operating for four to five years or more—to help them stabilize, refine their financial systems, and continue scaling sustainably.Outside of her professional work, Stacey values balance, though she acknowledges that maintaining it as a home-based entrepreneur can be challenging. She is actively working on setting stronger boundaries between work and personal time. In her personal life, she enjoys traveling internationally with her husband and attending live music performances, particularly intimate concerts featuring national and international bands. Music and travel are central to her sense of fulfillment and connection outside of work.Stacey is also deeply devoted to her two cats, who played a symbolic role in the early days of her business and remain a meaningful part of her story. She continues to serve primarily women-owned businesses and maintains a team composed of women, reinforcing her belief that “women empower women,” and that collaboration is a powerful force in entrepreneurship.Through Two Cats Bookkeeping, Stacey Lee Halbert continues to help entrepreneurs gain financial clarity, build confidence in their numbers, and create businesses rooted in organization, understanding, and sustainable growth.Learn More about Stacey Lee Halbert:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Stacey-Halbert or through her website, https://twocatsbookkeeping.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.