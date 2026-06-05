KPI Partners Brings Its Data and AI Expertise to the UK and Europe Market, Appointing Wayne Starr as Vice President

The global data, analytics and AI consultancy brings 19 years of enterprise delivery experience to the UK market

Wayne brings deep enterprise relationships and expertise that will be critical as we scale in the UK. His leadership will ensure our clients receive the same high-impact delivery we are known for.” — Kusal Swarnakar, CEO and Founder, KPI Partners

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KPI Partners , a global data, analytics and enterprise AI consultancy, today announced the opening of its first United Kingdom office, marking the company's formal entry into the UK and European markets. Based at 100 Bollo Lane, London, the new country practice brings KPI Partners' global delivery capabilities to British and European enterprises for the first time.To lead this expansion, KPI Partners has appointed Wayne Starr as Vice President, UK & Europe. Wayne brings over 20 years of experience selling and delivering complex technology transformations across the UK and European markets, spanning some of the most recognized names in enterprise technology. He has built and led high-performing teams across Financial Services, Public Sector, Telecommunications, Defense, and Energy, and built long-term enterprise relationships across the region. His background combines deep technical grounding, having trained as an engineer with a sharp commercial instinct and a proven ability to build new market presence from the ground up. At KPI Partners, Wayne will be responsible for leading the UK and European practice in full: from client development and go-to-market strategy to delivery oversight and partnership activation. His appointment signals the seriousness with which KPI Partners is entering this market.NEARLY TWO DECADES IN THE MAKINGFounded in 2006, KPI Partners is a five-time Gartner-recognized data, analytics and AI consulting firm. The company has grown to a team of 600+ consultants across offices in the United States, India and Latin America, serving 300+ enterprises across Retail & CPG, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Healthcare & Life Sciences, High-Tech, Energy & Utilities, Higher Education and Hospitality.The UK office is KPI Partners' most significant geographic expansion to date. The country's practice will deliver the firm's full capability suite across Enterprise AI, Data Engineering, Business Intelligence and Analytics, Data Governance, and Platform Modernization. Every engagement is led by experienced senior consultants, working to UK standards including UK GDPR and FCA compliance frameworks.Why The European Market and Why NowUK and European enterprises are accelerating investment in data, AI, and analytics.UK and European enterprises are accelerating investment in data, AI, and analytics. KPI Partners enters this market with a globally validated delivery model, deep partnerships with Microsoft Azure, AWS, Google Cloud, Snowflake, Databricks, ServiceNow and Salesforce — and a London practice strWayne's appointment brings a leader who has spent two decades building enterprise technology businesses across exactly these sectors and geographies, and who understands the buying environment, the competitive landscape and the relationships that matter in this market."The UK and European markets are buzzing with real, complex data and technology challenges to exploit cutting-edge analytics and AI - and the time to act is now! Enterprises are eager to modernize, and they need a powerhouse partner with deep experience and talented teams to make it happen. We’re not starting at zero. With 19+ years of global enterprise delivery under our belt, we’re fully charged and on the ground across the UK and Europe , ready to ignite transformation. The opportunity in front of us is massive, and we’re all in - building bold, lasting success for the long haul! Please get in touch to discuss.”- Wayne Starr, Vice President, UK & Europe, KPI PartnersKPI Partners Global Partnership Impact:KPI Partners enters the UK & Europe market backed by strategic alliances with Microsoft, AWS, Google Cloud, Snowflake, Databricks, ServiceNow, and Salesforce. These are not logo partnerships. They translate directly into certified delivery capability, preferred access to platform roadmaps, co-investment programs, and joint go-to-market motions that benefit customers from day one. For UK enterprises, this means working with a consulting partner who can move faster on platform migrations, access AWS Migration Acceleration Program funding, unlock Microsoft Fabric and Azure co-sell support, and bring Snowflake and Databricks delivery expertise validated across hundreds of global programs. Over the next 24 months, KPI Partners plans to grow its UK base, deepen its presence across Financial Services, Manufacturing, and Retail, and establish the firm as the go-to data and AI delivery partner for UK - and European-enterprises serious about modernization in Data and AI ."This expansion reflects the delivery maturity our global teams have built over 19+ years. We have sharpened our methods, our accelerators, and our engagement model across hundreds of enterprise programs. The UK practice will operate to exactly the same standard of rigor and accountability our customers worldwide expect from us."- Rajesh Ramachandran, Chief Operating Officer, KPI PartnersAbout the UK & Europe practiceKPI Partners' UK practice delivers across five capability areas:Enterprise AI - AI programmers, enterprise copilots, data science and machine learningData Engineering - Modern data pipelines, real-time and batch processing, ETL modernizationBusiness Intelligence and Analytics - Semantic models, executive dashboards, Power BI and self-service analyticsData Governance - UK GDPR and FCA compliance, data quality, lineage and access controlsPlatform Modernization - Legacy data warehouse modernization, BI platform migration, cloud cost and governanceABOUT KPI PARTNERSKPI Partners is a global strategic partner helping enterprises redefine what's possible with Enterprise AI, Data, and Analytics. Founded in 2006, KPI Partners brings 20 years of experience and a team of 600+ consultants serving 300+ customers across Retail & CPG, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Life Sciences & Healthcare, High-Tech, Energy & Utilities, and Higher Education.KPI Partners' capabilities span four core areas: Enterprise AI (Agentic AI, GenAI, and Data Science & ML), Data & BI Services (Data Engineering and Business Intelligence), Platform Modernization (Data Platform Migration, BI Platform Migration, and Cloud FinOps & Governance), and Enterprise Software (Custom App Development and ERP Consulting).Through its proprietary migration accelerators for BI modernization, data platform migration, pre-built analytics for enterprise ERP systems, and GenAI, KPI Partners helps enterprises modernize faster, smarter, and with less risk. The company maintains strategic partnerships with Microsoft, Databricks, Snowflake, AWS, Google Cloud, and Oracle, and is ISO 27001:2022 certified and Great Place to Workcertified for six consecutive years.For more information, visit www.kpipartners.com/data-ai-consulting-uk-london

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