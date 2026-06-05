Cole Remarks at FY27 Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Bill Subcommittee Markup (As Prepared for Delivery)

Thank you, Chairman Aderholt, and thank you to Ranking Member DeLauro and all of our subcommittee members for being here today. I will start by saying that the significance of the Labor, HHS, and Education bill is something I know well. Having spent several years leading this subcommittee, I have a deep appreciation for both the scope of this bill and the obligations that come with it.

Chairman Aderholt has embraced that responsibility, crafting legislation that invests in critical priorities while ensuring taxpayer dollars are spent wisely. At its core, this FY27 bill is about investing in the well-being and potential of America.Think about the people whose futures are shaped by the investments in this measure:

The researcher searching for a breakthrough treatment.

The student preparing for a career.

The parent relying on a rural hospital.

The worker learning a new trade.

Their success strengthens our communities and – ultimately – our country. This legislation invests in the biomedical research that keeps America at the forefront of discovery and innovation. It strengthens public health preparedness and biodefense capabilities. And it advances educational opportunities and high-quality care for rural America.

At the same time, it recognizes that we owe taxpayers more than good intentions – we owe them real results. That means focusing resources on programs that deliver measurable outcomes, eliminating duplication, and restoring agencies to their core missions. It’s why we advance merit-based opportunity, protect parental rights, uphold longstanding protections for unborn babies, and ensure that federal resources serve the American people rather than ideological agendas.

This is a bill that balances investment with accountability. It recognizes that fiscal responsibility and national progress are not competing priorities – they are complementary ones. By supporting medical innovation, educational achievement, workforce readiness, and stronger communities, this measure comprehensively prepares our nation for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

I thank Chairman Aderholt, Ranking Member DeLauro, and the staff on both sides of the aisle for their hard work. I look forward to consideration and advancement of today’s measure. With that, I yield back.