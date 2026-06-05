Registration System for Establishments of Takeaway Activities implemented for over four years, effectively strengthening food safety supervision

MACAU, June 5 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) continues to enhance food safety supervision of establishments of takeaway activities and impose heightened hygiene requirements for the establishments. The “Registration System for Establishments of Takeaway Activities” came into force in 2021. As of mid-May 2026, there are 4,267 takeaway shops in Macao with valid registration certificates. Over the past four years, 26 takeaway shops have been found to have commenced operation illegally without obtaining a registration certificate first and were punished by a fine of MOP 20,000 in accordance with the law. IAM continues to implement food safety supervision through inspection and sampling schemes. Since 2025, IAM staff have conducted over 3,650 inspections and visits to the takeaway shops, checking their overall food safety practices, hygiene management, operating conditions, business registration status, etc., further enhancing the effectiveness of food safety supervision and safeguarding food safety for the public.

Establishments of takeaway activities required to complete registration before commencement of business

IAM reminds members of the sector that they are required to submit a registration application to IAM before operating a takeaway shop, and that they can only open the establishment to the public after obtaining a registration certificate. The registration certificate must be displayed at a prominent location in the physical shop. If the Internet or a social media platform is used for operation or promotion, the registration number is required to be displayed on the mentioned platform to allow consumers’ identification. Moreover, providers of online takeaway platforms are required to ensure that the takeaway shops using the platforms have obtained the registration certificate and have shown the registration information on the platforms.

Takeaway shops in business must meet operational requirements, especially in terms of the setup of equipment for pest and rodent control, compliant water supply and sewage systems, and contamination-proof display cases for food displayed at room temperature. High-risk foods such as sushi, sashimi, or raw food must be prepared in a separate designated area to prevent cross-contamination. Violations of the registration system can result in fines ranging from MOP 5,000 to MOP 35,000.

Designated webpage available on Food Safety Information website for finding registered takeaway shops

A dedicated webpage titled “Establishments of Takeaway Activities with Registration Certificate” is set up on IAM’s Food Safety Information website at www.iam.gov.mo/foodsafety. The public can view the list of registered takeaway shops and choose to patron them to ensure food safety. Besides, operators of takeaway shops can learn more about the registration system and the regulations for the establishments by referring to the dedicated webpage “Registration System for Establishments of Takeaway Activities” on the Food Safety Information website, or by calling the Food Safety Hotline at 2833 8181 for enquiries.