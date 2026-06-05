IAM’s “food safety risk alert platform” creates a new smart system of early food safety alert

MACAU, June 5 - Since 2023, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has been in collaboration with the China National Center for Food Safety Risk Assessment (CFSA) and Beijing Academy of Science and Technology (BJAST) to develop the “Food Safety Risk Monitoring and Assessment Network Prediction and Early Alert Platform” to improve the food safety supervision, assessment, and early alert issuance process in Macao. The functions of the platform will be developed in phases, gradually expanding from early food alert and making use of AI technology to assist in data analysis for food safety risk assessment. IAM will continue to leverage technology to facilitate smart city construction and enhance its regulatory, service-providing, and emergency response capabilities.

Safer and more convenient data submission for food sector, with instant electronic food alerts and notifications available

IAM carries out annual data collection and updates to the “Database of Pre-packaged Food Products” during the first and third quarters about food products commercially available on the market. Currently, the food sector can directly and conveniently import pre-packaged food data through “Food Safety Risk Alert Platform” on “Business & Associations Platform”. The alert platform has already recorded the data of 109,907 items of pre-packaged food products on the market. Meanwhile, the food sector can also manage and receive food alerts through the platform, receiving alert information immediately via email and SMS. All data and contact information are stored on the Macao SAR Government’s private cloud to ensure network security.

Effectively enhancing food safety supervision, assessment, and early alert issuance processes

In the event of a food safety incident, the food safety personnel of IAM can immediately use the “Food Safety Risk Alert Platform” to search and compare data in the Database of Pre-packaged Food Products imported by businesses, quickly identifying food safety risks and understanding the sales and distribution of affected products in the local market. Besides, the alert platform enables one-click generation of food alert information, which is then disseminated via email and SMS notifications, allowing the food sector to quickly receive alert information and respond promptly. Since 2026, the platform has issued 6 food alerts, totaling 148 SMS notifications and 374 email notifications.

“Early identification, early alert, and early resolution” of food safety risks

Food safety relies on the joint participation and cooperation of the government, the sector, and the public. In line with the SAR Government’s e-governance development, IAM hopes to work hand in hand with the sector to utilise electronic services to improve food safety risk prediction and early alert, enabling the food sector to respond more quickly and achieve “early identification, early alert, and early resolution”, jointly safeguarding food safety in Macao. Food retailers, supermarket chains, and other food businesses intending to join the Database of Pre-packaged Food Products can call IAM’s Food Safety Hotline at 28338181 for enquiries.