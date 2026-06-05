Fraudsters are impersonating attorneys in immigration scheme

The Florida Bar is able to place a temporary alert on a member’s Florida Bar profile to warn the public about an incident involving identity theft and prompt anyone who may suspect that they are being scammed to contact the member directly.

The ABA is warning attorneys about a sophisticated immigration fraud scheme in which scammers impersonate licensed lawyers, legal aid organizations, and the ABA to target individuals seeking immigration assistance.

According to an ABA alert, fraudsters have used real attorneys' names and bar numbers obtained from publicly available websites, along with fake retainer agreements, fabricated credentials, and fraudulent documents bearing the seals of U.S. immigration agencies.

“By citing a legitimate bar number, fraudsters lend false credibility to their schemes and make it significantly harder for victims to identify the fraud,” the alert says. “In some cases, the impersonated attorney only becomes aware of the fraudulent use of their name and licensing credentials situation when victims contact them directly to verify whether they are actually handling their case.”

The scams are primarily conducted through social media platforms and messaging applications, including WhatsApp, Facebook, and TikTok.

The ABA said victims have suffered not only financial losses but also adverse immigration consequences, including missed filing deadlines and deportation orders resulting from fraudulent legal services.

The ABA has reported the activity to multiple federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General and the Executive Office for Immigration Review's Fraud and Abuse Prevention Program, and said federal investigators are actively engaged.

The ABA is encouraging lawyers to monitor unauthorized use of their professional identities and reminding the public to verify attorney credentials through official attorney search tools before retaining legal services.

Florida Bar members may report identity theft to the Attorney/Consumer Assistance Program (ACAP) by calling 866-352-0707. The Florida Bar is able to place a temporary alert on a member’s Florida Bar profile to warn the public about an incident involving identity theft and prompt anyone who may suspect that they are being scammed to contact the member directly.

The ABA Commission on Immigration has created resources that may be of assistance and can be accessed here.