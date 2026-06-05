CBP to participate in DHS Career Expo in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection will participate in the Department of Homeland Security Career Expo in Jacksonville on June 16 and 17, 2026. The event offers individuals interested in serving the nation an opportunity to connect with CBP recruiters and learn about career opportunities across mission-critical fields. Border security has never been more important, and a career with CBP can be satisfying and rewarding.

The DHS Career Expo provides attendees with resources to improve résumés, maximize military skills, and navigate the USAJOBS website. CBP will be joined by other DHS components, making this a unique chance to learn about the homeland security enterprise. Some CBP positions may be eligible for tentative on-site job offers.

Dates: June 16 and 17

Time: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET

Location: Prime F. Osborne III Convention Center, 1000 Water St., Jacksonville, FL 32204

Register now: DHS Career Expo

Individuals interested in CBP career opportunities can sign up for the CBP Talent Network to receive additional information and connect with a recruiter. Discover CBP career paths, incentives, and benefits at join.cbp.gov.

Individuals interested in CBP career opportunities can sign up for the CBP Talent Network to receive additional information and connect with a recruiter. Discover CBP career paths, incentives, and benefits at careers.cbp.gov.

Follow @CBPJobs on X, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.