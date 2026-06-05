Think like a business leader to reach the boardroom

Corporate Counsel Committee webinar highlights leadership, governance, and boardroom strategies for attorneys

Ben Wilson says strong boards have members who think independently and are willing to challenge assumptions, when appropriate. Valuable contributions frequently come from those who are willing to offer fresh perspectives and candid analysis.

Veteran environmental lawyer Benjamin F. Wilson told Florida attorneys that the path from trusted legal advisor to general counsel — and the boardroom — begins with thinking like a business leader, not just a lawyer.

Drawing on a career that spanned more than four decades in government service, private practice, and corporate governance, Wilson shared lessons on leadership, board service, professional branding, and career development during a June 3 webinar sponsored by The Florida Bar's Corporate Counsel Committee.

“Every time I joined a board, I made an effort to speak with the senior officers, get to know them, understand what they do, and to try to get them to explain it to me,” Wilson said.

The webinar, “From Legal Advisor to Enterprise Leader: Mastering the Path to GC and the Boardroom,” featured practical advice from the Harvard Law School graduate, former U.S. Department of Justice attorney, and retired chair and managing partner of Beveridge & Diamond.

Wilson said a successful general counsel has a deep knowledge of the industry and competitors, working from the perspective of a businessperson who knows the law, rather than a lawyer who knows the business. He said general counsels and board members alike distinguish themselves through judgment, curiosity, integrity, and service.

For example, Wilson said he would ask the CFO what makes the company successful, the human resources officer how talent is retained, and the technology officer where the company is lagging.

People are willing to talk, he says, “and I found that allowed me to become a contributor faster.”

Wilson says strong boards have members who think independently and are willing to challenge assumptions, when appropriate. Valuable contributions frequently come from those who are willing to offer fresh perspectives and candid analysis.

Lawyers can position themselves for corporate board service by leveraging non-profit board service. Wilson estimates that 70% of board positions are filled through personal recommendations and 30% are recruited by professional searches. He said lawyers interested in board opportunities must communicate their interest clearly. He encouraged attorneys to maintain solid connections within their various communities, as well as bar association relationships, to expand their visibility and credibility and to “do their homework” — research members of boards they are interested in joining to find points of commonality to build connections.

With recruiters, he advises, “Make the recruiter’s life easy.” If they ask for your resume, get it to them quickly. Suggest boards on which you would like to serve. Tell your recruiter details that set you apart from the other candidates.

Nonprofit board experience is a pathway to corporate governance roles, providing lawyers with opportunities to develop leadership, oversight, and committee experience that translates directly to the corporate context, Wilson said.

Audit committees are a great place to start with corporate board service, says Wilson, because a “boring” audit committee is a sign a business is working well. For corporate and non-profit boards, the core governance functions remain largely the same, differing primarily in scale and complexity.

Wilson also talked about the importance of cultivating a professional brand, which he says one builds through reliability, honesty, responsiveness, and a demonstrated commitment to client interests.

Lawyers who prioritize solutions over self-promotion develop the trust necessary for long-term success. He says trust is not built instantly, but rather through repeated interactions and consistent conduct.

Wilson says the ultimate measure of a successful legal career is a person’s impact. Quoting his hero, Jackie Robinson, he said “a life is not important except in the impact it has on other lives,” and encouraged attorneys to invest time in mentoring, teaching, public service, and community engagement.

“From Legal Advisor to Enterprise Leader: Mastering the Path to GC and the Boardroom,” course 9771, has been approved by The Florida Bar Continuing Legal Education Department for 1 hour of General credit and 1 hour of Business Litigation credit.