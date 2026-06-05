CBP discovery at JFK leads to arrest, weapons seizure in Kansas City

JAMAICA, N.Y. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at John F. Kennedy International Airport played a key role in an investigation that led to the arrest of a Kansas City, Missouri resident and the recovery of multiple firearms, Glock conversion devices, and ammunition.

The case began when an air shipment, manifested as “plastic trinkets for decorative purposes,” arrived at JFK International Airport on a flight from Shanghai, China. During an enforcement examination at a centralized cargo inspection facility, CBP officers discovered three small, unknown metal parts comingled with screws and other hardware.

The shipment was detained and transported to a CBP facility at JFK for further evaluation. There, officers determined that the parts were illicit Glock switch components, which are used to convert a Glock pistol into a fully automatic weapon. Importing such devices without proper authorization is illegal under federal law.

The shipment was seized as a firearm-related importation by an unregistered and untaxed importer.

CBP officers assigned to JFK inspected an inbound shipment from China manifested as "plastic trinkets" only to discover an illicit Glock pistol conversion device.

Following the seizure, CBP analysts at JFK conducted a routine post‑seizure analysis. While the shipment was addressed to a consignee and location in Kansas City, Missouri, it was discovered that the manifested consignee name was fictitious. Their analysis successfully identified the true intended recipient of the shipment. Analysts also documented a shipping history dating back to 2021 that showed patterns consistent with potential illegal weapons or weapon components.

CBP shared its findings with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. ATF’s Kansas City Field Division accepted the case and, working with local law enforcement, executed a search warrant in Kansas City.

The operation resulted in one arrest and the seizure of three firearms, a Glock switch, a 3D-printed firearm backplate, and multiple rounds of ammunition.

Subsequent analysis by the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network linked a .45‑caliber Glock handgun recovered during the search warrant to two homicides under investigation by the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department that occurred on April 20, 2026. The homicide investigations remain ongoing.

“This case shows how work at our nation’s ports of entry directly supports public safety in communities across the country and is a reminder that in today’s interconnected world, every city is a port city, and every city is a border city,” said Director of Field Operations Frank Russo of CBP’s New York Field Office. “CBP’s detection and post‑seizure analysis capabilities are a critical tool for connecting individual seizures to broader criminal activity. Our collaboration with ATF and local law enforcement in this case is a strong example of how information‑sharing can disrupt violent crime.”

CBP the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the mission of safeguarding America’s borders while facilitating lawful trade and travel.