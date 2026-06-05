Đurić: Serbia and the United States are building a partnership for the future

Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Đurić and Chargé d’Affaires at the Embassy of the United States in Belgrade Alexander Titolo today opened the exhibition “From Convention to Partnership,” dedicated to 145 years of diplomatic relations between Serbia and the United States, emphasizing that the two countries, drawing upon a long history of cooperation and shared values, are today building a partnership focused on the future and mutual prosperity.

Addressing those in attendance, Minister Đurić highlighted that the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution presents an opportunity to reflect on the universal values of freedom, the rule of law, strong institutions, and government in the service of citizens—values that continue to resonate far beyond the borders of the United States.

Speaking about the history of bilateral relations, Đurić recalled that diplomatic relations between Serbia and the United States were established following the trade agreement of 1881 and the arrival of the first American envoy, Eugene Schuyler, in Belgrade in 1882. He emphasized that the two countries developed a partnership throughout history, which became particularly evident during the First World War when they were allies. He recalled that on 28 July 1918, the Serbian flag was raised at the White House—the first and only time the flag of another nation has been displayed there—in tribute to the Serbian Army and its sacrifices for the Allied victory.

Đurić also underscored the significance of the friendship between Mihajlo Pupin and President Woodrow Wilson, as well as the alliance between Serbia and the United States during the Second World War. He particularly highlighted Operation Halyard, during which the Serbian population rescued more than six hundred American airmen, noting that it remains the largest rescue operation of Allied pilots conducted during the entire war. He further recalled that the period following the Second World War was marked by intensive cooperation, including the development of the Yugoslav armed forces with U.S. support following Yugoslavia’s split with Stalin.

Reflecting on the decades that followed, Đurić noted that relations remained at an elevated level during the era of the Non-Aligned Movement, while the 1990s brought significant challenges and left a negative mark on bilateral relations. Nevertheless, thanks to the efforts of both sides and their commitment to opening a new chapter of cooperation, Serbia and the United States are today building a partnership focused on the future and the shared interests of their peoples.

He stressed that Serbia views the further development of relations with the United States with optimism, describing the U.S. as an important political, cultural, and economic partner, particularly in the services sector. He also pointed to the importance of the Serbian community in America, which numbers more than one million people of Serbian descent, emphasizing that it serves as an important bridge between the two countries.

Expressing confidence that, through the vision and cooperation of the leaderships of the two countries, headed by President Aleksandar Vučić and President Donald Trump, Serbia–U.S. relations will be elevated to the level of a strategic partnership in the period ahead, Đurić stated that the best chapter of Serbian-American relations is yet to come.

Chargé d’Affaires Alexander Titolo noted that Serbia and the United States are connected by shared values and numerous individuals who have shaped the history and culture of both nations, including Nikola Tesla, Mihajlo Pupin, and Milutin Milanković, as well as generations of Serbian and American athletes.

He assessed that Serbia and the United States are today building a new era of relations based on mutual respect, economic and technological cooperation, and the close ties between their peoples.

Also addressing the audience were Acting Director of the National Library of Serbia Jasmina Ninkov and the exhibition’s curator Marija Milošević, while the opening ceremony was also attended by Minister of Domestic and Foreign Trade Jagoda Lazarević.