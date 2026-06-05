Rosario S. Cassata Honored by Dr. Fitterman for Philanthropy and Support of Northwell Health Huntington Hospital

Rosario S. Cassata , Dr. Fitterman and Carolyn Cassata Honoree Award Proclamation from Congressman LaLota

Rosario S. Cassata was presented with an award acknowledging his devotion to philanthropy and his unwavering support of Northwell Health Huntington Hospital.

HUNTINGTON, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rosario S. Cassata, President of The Cassata Organization and Trustee of The Cassata Foundation, washonored by Dr. Fitterman and Northwell Health’s Huntington Hospital for his longstanding dedication tophilanthropy, community service, and continued support of healthcare initiatives throughout Long Island.During a special recognition presentation, Dr. Fitterman presented Cassata with an award acknowledginghis devotion to philanthropy and his unwavering support of Northwell Health Huntington Hospital. Therecognition highlighted years of charitable contributions and community involvement that have positivelyimpacted patients, healthcare professionals, and local families.As President of The Cassata Organization, Cassata oversees a real estate development and propertymanagement company with assets and developments exceeding $500 million across Long Island andFlorida. The organization has developed and managed residential, commercial, industrial, retail, hospitality,and senior housing properties throughout both regions.In addition to his business leadership, Cassata has become widely respected for his charitable work throughThe Cassata Foundation. Alongside his wife Carolyn Cassata, he has supported numerous healthcare,educational, and emergency response initiatives benefiting communities throughout New York and Florida.For more than eight years, Rosario and Carolyn Cassata have proudly supported Northwell Health andHuntington Hospital through charitable donations and community partnerships designed to strengthenhealthcare services and patient care programs. Their contributions have supported cancer survivorshipinitiatives, hospital programs, frontline healthcare workers, and community outreach efforts.During the COVID-19 pandemic, Cassata provided donations of protective equipment, meals for healthcarestaff, and financial assistance to Huntington Hospital and other organizations serving Long Island residents.His support during this critical period reflected a deep appreciation for the dedication and sacrifice ofhealthcare professionals.Dr. Fitterman praised Cassata’s commitment to giving back to the community and recognized the positiveimpact his philanthropy continues to have on Huntington Hospital and the residents it serves.Beyond healthcare philanthropy, The Cassata Foundation has supported scholarship programs, fooddonations, first responder initiatives, and the donation of LifeVac emergency airway devices to schools,police departments, and YMCA facilities throughout Florida and New York.Rosario S. Cassata’s recognition by Northwell Health Huntington Hospital reflects a lifetime commitment toleadership, philanthropy, and strengthening the communities of Long Island and Florida through charitableservice and business development.At the event Mr. Cassata was also awarded a Proclamation from Congressman Nick LaLota.

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