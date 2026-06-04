El Paso County Announces Accessibility Improvements at Fountain Creek Regional Park
June 4, 2026 –El Paso County Facilities and Strategic Management is announcing upcoming accessibility improvements at Fountain Creek Regional Park, located at 2010 Duckwood Road in Fountain.
The project is part of El Paso County’s ongoing commitment to improving accessibility, safety, and ease of use at public facilities and community spaces. The planned improvements will enhance access for residents and visitors of all abilities, particularly near the park’s westside parking area.
Planned improvements include:
- Two new ADA-accessible vehicle parking spaces
- One ADA-accessible van parking space
- One van-accessible access aisle
- One standard accessible access aisle
- New ADA-compliant curb cuts
- A newly marked pedestrian crosswalk
- Updated accessibility and directional signage
Construction is expected to begin on June 8, 2026, with completion anticipated by the end of June. During construction, visitors may experience temporary impacts to parking and pedestrian access in the project area. Official detour routes and any specific parking impacts will be determined once the construction schedule is finalized. Clearly marked signage will be posted to help visitors safely navigate the area during the project.
“These improvements reflect El Paso County’s continued commitment to responsible stewardship and thoughtful investment in our public spaces to benefit all of its citizens,” said Brian Olson, “They help strengthen the overall experience for everyone who enjoys Fountain Creek Regional Park.”
El Paso County appreciates the community’s patience and understanding while this important work is completed.
Project updates will be shared on the El Paso County website and County social media channels as information becomes available.
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