Areal.ai Now a Native Integration on MeridianLink, Giving MeridianLink Lenders a Fast Path to Doubling Loan Throughput

Areal.ai's Agentic AI for Mortgage Integrated with MeridianLink

Areal's CD Balancer and Copilot Agent are now live for MeridianLink lenders — covering every workflow from borrower onboarding through post-closing.

A fee reconciliation that took 45-min now takes 2. A funding review that took 30-min now takes a few seconds of triage. Via Copilot Agent, lenders are closing twice as many files with the same team.” — Argun Kilic, CEO of Areal

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Areal.ai, the AI platform purpose-built for mortgage operations, today announced it is now available as a native integration on MeridianLink — giving every MeridianLink lender immediate access to document automation and agentic AI that spans the full mortgage workflow. The integration removes the friction historically associated with adding AI to loan operations, enabling lenders to go live quickly without displacing their existing loan origination system.

MeridianLink lenders can now activate Areal’s two flagship products — Areal CD Balancer and Areal Copilot Agent — directly within their MeridianLink workflow:

• Areal CD Balancer, the industry’s #1 CD solution, cuts Closing Disclosure fee balancing from 45–65 minutes per session down to 2–4 minutes — saving closers 2–4 hours per loan and eliminating one of the most error-prone tasks in the closing process.

• Areal Copilot Agent, the industry’s first agentic AI platform for mortgage (launched MBA Annual, October 2025), lifts operations from the first document a borrower submits all the way through closing. Out-of-the-box agents cover borrower onboarding, asset and income review, insurance verification, appraisal review, title review, funding review, and post-closing review. Lenders can also author their own agents for any workflow in between.

Together, the two products give mortgage operations teams an AI backbone that covers the entire loan lifecycle — recovering 3–5+ hours per mortgage and enabling lenders to double origination and closing throughput with the same team they have today.

One Integration. The Entire Loan Lifecycle.

The Areal integration on MeridianLink does not just solve for closing. It gives lenders a single AI platform that streamlines operations from the moment a borrower submits their first document — asset and income review, insurance verification, appraisal, title — all the way through funding and post-closing. Every stage that has historically required a team member to manually open, read, and verify a document can now be handled by an agent that returns structured results in seconds. Closers close faster. Processors clear conditions faster. Funders fund without the thirty-minute document hunt. The result is not incremental improvement at one point in the workflow. It is a compounding throughput gain across the entire loan.

“A fee reconciliation that took 45-min now takes 2. A funding review that took 30-min now takes a few seconds of triage. Via Copilot Agent, lenders are closing twice as many files with the same team.”

— Argun Kilic, Founder & CEO, Areal.ai | MeridianLink Blog, May 2026

Why This Matters for MeridianLink Lenders

Mortgage operations teams carry a disproportionate share of manual work: document classification, asset and income verification, fee reconciliation, funding checks, post-closing package review. Each task is skilled, pattern-driven, and expensive in human attention. Areal was built to address these challenges across the full workflow — not with generic AI, but with purpose-built mortgage automation that understands 1,500+ mortgage document types, extracts 4,000+ data points per loan, and operates at 99% accuracy on critical fields.

With the MeridianLink native integration, activating that capability no longer requires a separate vendor evaluation cycle or complex IT project. Lenders on MeridianLink have a fast path to results across every stage of the loan.

About Areal.ai

Areal is an AI company built for mortgage operations. Founded in 2020, Areal delivers document automation and agentic AI that help lenders close more loans, faster. The platform supports 1,500+ document types, extracts 4,000+ data points per loan, and runs at 99% accuracy on critical fields. Areal’s two flagship products — Areal CD Balancer and Areal Copilot Agent — cover operations from borrower onboarding through closing, including asset and income review, insurance, appraisal, title, funding, and post-closing. Today, Areal is trusted by top-tier lenders including all Guaranteed Rate Companies, Canopy Mortgage, and many more. The platform is now a native integration on MeridianLink, giving every MeridianLink lender a fast path to doubling loan throughput and recovering 3–5+ hours per mortgage.

To learn more, visit areal.ai/contact.

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