Influential Women: Susan Lyn Sykes, insurance & retirement expert dedicated to ethical, client-centered guidance.

DOVER, TN, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guiding Middle-Income Families Toward Income Stability, Retirement Readiness, and Long-Term Protection Strategies that Support Overall Preparedness for Life’s UncertaintiesSusan is based in Dover, Tennessee, and was raised in Memphis, Tennessee — she draws on a unique blend of experience in education, military service, and insurance services. She is committed to helping individuals and households develop strategies that support long-term income planning, while emphasizing transparency, accountability, and integrity in every client relationship.Before entering the insurance industry, Susan built a long career in education beginning in 1993 as a special education teacher. She worked with students diagnosed with ADHD and autism, and a wide range of learning differences while collaborating closely with families, educators, and administrators. Her experience developing individualized education programs (IEPs) strengthened her ability to listen, assess unique needs, communicate clearly, and design tailored solutions, which are skills she now applies in her work with clients.Susan also served 14 years in the National Guard, where she developed discipline, resilience, and leadership skills that continue to guide her professional approach.She attributes much of her personal and professional growth to her private and personal relationship with God, and describes it as central to her values of service, integrity, and compassion. Susan believes that meaningful success is defined by discipline, consistency, and positive impact on others.A pivotal moment in her career came early in her transition into the insurance industry when a mentor challenged her to move from preparation into action. That conversation marked a turning point in her professional development and reinforced the importance of execution, persistence, and continuous learning, and continues to influence her professional growth today.Susan is particularly passionate about helping individuals understand life insurance solutions that may include protection, living benefits, disability-related benefits, and retirement income planning components, depending on individual circumstances and product design. Her approach emphasizes education, clarity, and thoughtful decision-making.From her perspective, one of the most important aspects of her work is communication, slowing down conversations so clients have time to understand their options and make informed decisions about protection and long-term planning.She continues to expand her expertise through ongoing education and retirement planning training, including advanced industry programs that enhance her ability to support individuals, families, and business owners with retirement plan education and resources.Susan values collaboration with experienced professionals when specialized expertise is needed, ensuring clients have access to appropriate guidance while maintaining a consistent, client-centered approach.Susan is particularly encouraged by the leadership and development opportunities available to women within the insurance industry. Through programs that highlight the achievements of female professionals, she has witnessed how discipline, persistence, and a commitment to service can create meaningful pathways for growth.Beyond her professional work, Susan describes her marriage as a deeply supportive partnership built on shared sacrifice and mutual respect. Family remains a central value in both her personal and professional life.She is a mother of two sons and is proud of their accomplishments. Her 21-year-old son, who has a language impairment, has worked diligently toward greater independence, including obtaining his driver’s license. He is employed as a groundskeeper and enjoys working with his team.Susan’s eldest son has built his own mobile mechanic business from the ground up and is a devoted father to his son. She is deeply proud of his entrepreneurial drive, work ethic, and commitment to his son.She remains committed to building her insurance business and believes that lasting success comes from balancing professional dedication with strong personal values. Whether working with clients, supporting her family, or continuing her own growth, she remains focused on building meaningful relationships and making a positive impact. Guided by integrity, perseverance, and a genuine desire to help others, Susan approaches each opportunity with the same commitment to service that has defined her career and continues to shape her future.Learn More about Susan Lyn Sykes:Through her Influential Women profile, Susan Lyn Sykes – Retirement Specialist │ Influential Women, or through her website, Join Susan Sykes Team Today!, or the retirement website PlanEnrollInfluential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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