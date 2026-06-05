Influential Women Features: Kimberly McNary, LMFT: Founder of The Classy Girls Guide to Divorce™️

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Women Through Divorce Recovery, Emotional Regulation, and Secure Relationship TransformationKimberly McNary, LMFT, is a seasoned Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist with over 17 years of experience helping individuals and couples strengthen their most important relationships. As the Founder of The Classy Girls Guide to Divorce™️, she has created a specialized therapeutic and educational platform dedicated to supporting women through one of life’s most emotionally complex transitions—divorce—while preserving dignity, emotional clarity, and self-empowerment.Through her private practice in San Diego, California, Kimberly integrates evidence-based modalities including Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT), Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), and Emotionally Focused Individual Therapy (EFIT). Her clinical work focuses on helping clients heal from trauma, rebuild after infidelity, interrupt negative relational patterns, and cultivate secure, lasting emotional bonds.Her approach is both structured and deeply human—bridging neuroscience, attachment theory, and relational healing with practical tools for real-world transformation. Whether working with individuals, couples, or families navigating separation and blending, Kimberly emphasizes emotional regulation, identity reconstruction, and relational repair as foundational components of lasting change.A Career Rooted in Lived Experience and Lifelong CallingKimberly’s professional path is deeply personal. Raised in a conflictual household, she discovered her early fascination with human behavior and emotional dynamics at just eight years old, when she first shared her observations with her mother. That early awareness planted the seed for what would become a lifelong dedication to helping others understand and transform their relationships.Before entering the mental health field, Kimberly explored careers as a loan officer and pharmaceutical sales representative. However, after stepping away to raise her children and focus on family life, she ultimately returned to her original calling. She earned her Master of Arts in Marital and Family Therapy from Bethel Seminary and went on to establish a thriving private practice serving clients throughout Southern California and beyond.Today, Kimberly works across the full relational spectrum—from dating and premarital counseling to divorce recovery and post-divorce family blending. Her work emphasizes not only healing relationships but also strengthening the individual’s internal emotional foundation.Building The Classy Girls Guide to Divorce™️Through The Classy Girls Guide to Divorce™️, Kimberly has expanded her clinical work into a broader mission: redefining divorce for high-functioning women. The program offers therapeutic guidance, workshops, and structured emotional support designed to help women navigate separation with intentionality rather than reactivity.Her work focuses on recalibrating identity, emotional stability, and personal direction during major life transitions. She teaches clients how to regulate emotional overwhelm, make grounded decisions, and move through divorce not as a breakdown, but as a structured and empowered rebuilding process.As a wife, mother, stepmother, and grandmother, Kimberly brings both professional expertise and lived experience into her practice. This dual perspective allows her to connect deeply with clients facing complex relational dynamics, offering both empathy and strategic clarity.Success Built on Resilience, Community, and GrowthKimberly attributes her success to resilience formed early in life, mentors who refined her abilities, and a series of personal experiences that continually stretched her capacity for growth. She describes her upbringing as one where achievement felt essential—almost like survival—shaping an early belief that excellence was the only viable path forward.Over time, however, her definition of success evolved. What once centered on proving herself shifted toward building something meaningful, sustainable, and aligned with purpose rather than pressure.Motherhood played a significant role in this transformation, softening perfectionistic tendencies and deepening her emotional awareness. She also experienced a major personal transition through divorce more than a decade ago—an experience that required her to rebuild her life from the ground up. In time, she remarried, and today describes her husband as a grounding presence who supports her ambition without needing to overshadow it.Kimberly also credits a strong network of mentors and a community of women who both support and challenge her. For her, success is not an individual achievement, but a collective process shaped by healing, accountability, and relational support.Career Wisdom and Core PrinciplesAmong the most influential pieces of guidance Kimberly has received is the principle: “I can care, but I don’t have to carry it.” This distinction, she explains, is foundational to healthy empathy in therapeutic work. It allows her to remain emotionally present without absorbing the burdens of others.Another guiding principle is: “You cannot take a client farther than you have gone yourself.” She interprets this as a reminder that a clinician’s effectiveness is directly tied to their own emotional development, regulation, and self-awareness.She also applies a relational framework that asks: “Do you want to be right, or do you want the relationship?” This philosophy informs both her clinical practice and interpersonal approach, prioritizing connection, repair, and trust over defensiveness or control.Mentorship and Guidance for Future ProfessionalsKimberly encourages young women entering the mental health field to prioritize internal development before external achievement. She emphasizes the importance of building nervous system resilience as a foundation for sustainable professional success.While clinical skills and professional knowledge evolve, she notes that the ability to remain grounded in emotionally charged environments is what ultimately defines long-term effectiveness. She also encourages women to surround themselves with supportive, growth-oriented communities and to avoid environments rooted in competition or depletion.Her guidance reinforces that correction often accelerates growth more than praise alone, and that a fulfilling career requires building a life beyond professional identity.Industry Challenges and Emerging OpportunitiesFrom Kimberly’s perspective, one of the most pressing challenges in her field is the lack of structured, accessible support for women navigating divorce and major life transitions—particularly in the area of emotional regulation. She sees this gap as an opportunity to introduce more practical, nervous-system-informed tools that promote clarity, dignity, and empowerment.She also highlights the increasing role of artificial intelligence in therapeutic and coaching spaces. Even for professionals who do not actively use AI tools, she believes understanding them is essential, as clients are already engaging with these technologies independently. Awareness, she notes, is key to ethical and effective care.Values and Personal LifeKimberly’s personal and professional values center on cherishing family, supporting women, preserving dignity, fostering emotional regulation, integrity, and lifelong learning. These principles guide both her clinical work and her everyday life.Outside of her practice, she enjoys spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren. She also engages in activities such as pickleball, hiking, traveling, and reading. A lifelong enthusiast of puzzles and word games, she enjoys Words With Friends and regularly completes New York Times crossword puzzles.A Mission Rooted in Healing and EmpowermentAt its core, Kimberly McNary’s work is about transformation—not just of relationships, but of identity, emotional capacity, and self-understanding. Through her clinical practice and The Classy Girls Guide to Divorce™️, she continues to guide individuals toward healthier relationships, stronger emotional regulation, and more intentional lives.Learn More about Kimberly McNary:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Kimberly-McNary or through her website, https://www.kimberlymcnary.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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