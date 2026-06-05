Influential Women: Lauren Hanan, Forever FIT founder, driving women’s wellness via strength and life-stage confidence.

PINELLAS PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Women Through Strength Training, Mindset Coaching, and Sustainable Wellness Practices That Prioritize Longevity Over PerfectionPinellas Park, Florida — Forever FIT was created from a simple but powerful belief: every woman deserves to feel strong, energized, and confident in her body at every stage of life. Founder Lauren Hanan launched Forever FIT after seeing how many women felt overwhelmed by unrealistic fitness expectations, conflicting nutrition advice, and the pressure to achieve quick results rather than sustainable health.Lauren wanted to create something different—an approach to wellness rooted in longevity, balance, and empowerment rather than perfection. Forever FIT is built on the idea that health is not about punishment or restriction; it is about building strength, nourishing the body, and developing habits that support a vibrant, active life for years to come.Through group fitness classes, personal training, corporate wellness programs, and coaching, Forever FIT helps women develop practical routines that fit into real life. Lauren’s programs combine strength training, functional movement, nutrition guidance, and mindset support to create a holistic path to wellness. Each offering is designed to meet women where they are, whether they are just beginning their fitness journey or looking to deepen their existing routine.With a professional background in marketing and brand strategy, Lauren has also been intentional about how she has grown Forever FIT—building a community-driven brand that connects with women through authentic storytelling, educational content, and meaningful engagement both online and in person. Her ability to blend wellness expertise with strategic marketing has helped Forever FIT expand its reach, attract a loyal community, and create programming that meets women where they are in their health journey.Forever FIT is not simply a fitness program—it is a lifestyle framework centered on education, empowerment, and long-term transformation. Lauren has worked to ensure that every element of the brand reflects a commitment to sustainability, encouraging women to move away from restrictive cycles and toward habits that can be maintained for life.Lauren attributes much of her success to refusing to take “no” for an answer—especially when that voice is coming from her own self-doubt. When she catches herself thinking, You can’t do that, she has learned to challenge that thought and replace it with Yes, you can. That mindset of perseverance and pushing beyond perceived limits has shaped both her personal and professional journey.She truly believes that when individuals challenge themselves and stay committed, the outcome is often even better than imagined. It is the same lesson she shares with her fitness clients every day. Someone may not be able to lift the 15- or 20-pound weight today, but if they keep showing up, keep trying, and stay consistent, they will get there. Progress, she emphasizes, is built through repetition, patience, and belief in one’s ability to grow.Learning to push through doubt and self-imposed limitations has been a key part of everything she has accomplished, and it is a mindset she hopes to pass on to every woman she works with through Forever FIT.The best career advice Lauren has ever received actually came from her husband, Mike—though it was not advice in the traditional sense. For a long time, she talked about wanting to become a fitness instructor, but she was not taking any real steps to make it happen. One day, he simply asked her, “Why aren’t you doing it?”It was such a simple question, but it forced her to confront the gap between what she said she wanted and what she was actually doing. Mike has always believed in her and has never been afraid to tell her the truth, and that moment gave her the push she needed to stop talking about it and start taking action.His support and belief in her changed everything. Sometimes all it takes is one person who truly believes in you to give you the courage to move past doubts and go after what you have been dreaming about.Lauren’s advice to young women entering the wellness industry is that while it can be incredibly rewarding, it is also an industry that is constantly evolving. Her biggest advice is to focus on building credibility, authenticity, and genuine connection with the people you serve. Trends will come and go, but clients are looking for coaches and leaders they can trust—people who genuinely care about their well-being and are committed to helping them succeed.She also emphasizes the importance of investing in education and never stopping learning. Fitness and wellness extend far beyond workouts. Understanding nutrition, behavior change, mindset, and overall lifestyle habits allows coaches to provide deeper, more meaningful support. The more tools a coach has, the greater their ability to create lasting transformation in others.Lauren also encourages young women to think like entrepreneurs. The wellness industry is not just about being a great trainer—it is about building a brand, creating a community, and communicating value effectively. Learning how to tell a story, connect with an audience, and market expertise can make the difference between simply working in the industry and building something truly impactful.Most importantly, she reminds them that confidence grows through action. They do not need to have everything figured out on day one. Staying curious, committed to helping others, and leading with integrity is what matters most. When the mission is truly about empowering people to live healthier lives, the work becomes deeply fulfilling rather than overwhelming.One of the biggest challenges Lauren sees in the wellness industry is the overwhelming amount of information—and misinformation—that exists today. Social media has made health and fitness more accessible than ever, but it has also created an environment where quick fixes, extreme programs, and unrealistic expectations are often promoted as solutions. For many women, this leads to confusion, frustration, and the feeling that they are constantly doing something wrong.Another challenge is helping people shift their mindset from short-term results to long-term wellness. Sustainable health is built through consistency, patience, and habits that support the body over time. However, many individuals enter fitness believing they need dramatic, immediate transformation, which can make it harder to embrace the slower—but far more meaningful—process of lifelong health.From a professional standpoint, Lauren also notes that the industry is highly competitive and constantly evolving. Coaches and wellness professionals must serve as educators, motivators, community builders, and entrepreneurs. Success requires not only ongoing education, but also the ability to communicate clearly and build trust with clients.At the same time, she views these challenges as opportunities. There is a growing demand for honest, supportive voices in wellness—professionals who prioritize realistic, empowering approaches to health. She believes the future of the industry will continue to move toward holistic, sustainable models that prioritize both physical and mental well-being.The values most important to Lauren in both her work and personal life are gratitude and maintaining a positive outlook. She believes deeply in appreciating the life she lives—the body she has, the family who supports her, the work she is fortunate to do, and the opportunity to positively impact others. Over the past six years, building Forever FIT has allowed her to stay connected with a community of women who continue to inspire her every day, and she never takes that for granted.Alongside gratitude, she values choosing optimism and perspective. Life will always present challenges, but how those moments are interpreted shapes the experience. These values guide her fitness business, where her mission is to empower women to feel strong and confident, and her personal life, where she values simple joys like spending time with her husband, being near the beach, and fully appreciating the life she has built.At its core, Forever FIT is more than a fitness program—it is a supportive community where women are encouraged to challenge themselves, celebrate progress, and redefine what it means to feel strong. The goal is not only to help women get fit today, but to give them the tools, confidence, and support to stay Forever FIT for life.Learn More about Lauren Hanan:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Lauren-Hanan or through her website, https://laurenhananfitness.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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