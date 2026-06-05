Leadership Coaches Merv Rodgers and Yedda Stancil Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

PICTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you were to judge just what it is that makes for a successful leadership coach it would likely be the transformations they have engineered in companies, cultures, creativity, and of course, the tangibles like productivity and bottom-line income. This is why Close Up Radio is proud to recognize Merv Rogers and his speaking partner Yedda Stancil as outstanding leadership coaches. They are both thought leaders and strategists making strides in today’s marketplace, honing the emotional intelligence, persuasive communication skills, and performance of executives across a broad range of industries.

Merv Rogers is a Master Certified Coach (MCC), while Yedda is a PCC who has taken all the training and is ready to sit for the MCC exam.. Merv Rogers is also the founder of The Leadership Partner. Since 1996, he has partnered with leaders, executives and organizations across North America and Europe in their efforts to strengthen leadership effectiveness, align teams, and drive sustainable change. He has more than 15,000 hours of coaching experience under his belt. In addition to his coaching skills and reputation, he has 17 years of leadership experience at IBM and is actively enhancing the coaching profession with training programs (such as Coaching Out of the Box) that meet stringent ICF standards and unlock the capabilities of other professionals. Yedda Stancil was eminently trained in such methods, had done innovative leadership coaching work, and runs a Consciousness Coaching practice known as Sit with Yedda. She is also Director of Growth for the International Coaching Center.

In the course of his conversation, Merv will recap some efforts to challenge assumptions, shift behaviors, and reach and motivate teams. He will talk about his training at the ICF, International Coaching Federation, and the degree of integrity it connotes. In order to maintain his MCC credentials, he must demonstrate significant education and experience and commit to reapplying and continually enhancing his expertise. While the Federation issues several levels of certification, including ACC and PCC, the top level, MCC is achieved by only a little over 2,000 of the 50,000 credentialed coaches worldwide.

As an innovator in the field, Merv has been an active part of how coaching has evolved over the years and understanding the reasons why using a coach is so advantageous. One area Yedda will speak about is the way inner work and self-awareness impact the capabilities of good leaders.

“Every day is a new challenge. The need to pivot quickly puts stress on our human capital, who don’t usually have the skills or broad enough training to meet the challenge. Years ago, a gap was observed, and succession programs began. The need to acquire talent and new skills in due time is just not possible with internal development programs. Instead of panicking, companies hire coaches. We retool current human capital and help those who are overworked to feel less impacted by external factors like the economy or the threat of AI. We round out leaders and reduce the overuse of strengths across the board.”

Merv likens many corporate challenges to a new building project. You wouldn’t use a hammer on every single material or phase. So why do most leaders speak from the same place, or use the same tool, over and over again? As a coach, he supports developing new tools and new capabilities and adding to the executive toolbox. In addition to skills, he helps to modify behaviors, methods and systems.

As an International Coaching Federation (ICF) Master Certified professional, Merv has partnered with executives, managers and teams to increase effectiveness and navigate transitions in the economy or corporate structure. He has delivered organizational development success for clients in banking, healthcare, high tech, manufacturing, and even government sectors. Get an inside look at how he changes behaviors and unlocks potential for them all. Yedda Stancil is also going to be in one call, sharing her training and insights.

Close Up Radio recently featured Merv Rogers and Yedda Stancil in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday June 3rd at 12pm Eastern, and with Doug Llewelyn on Wednesday June 10th at 12pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-leadership-coaches/id1785721253?i=1000771161394

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-leadership-coaches-merv-rodgers-and-yedda-stancil-335872665

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0t0JFpMrZFKWpuIkP1mUmP

For more information about our guests’ work and coach curriculum, please visit www.theleadershippartner.com

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