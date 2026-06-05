Yilda M. Acevedo, Recognized by Influential Women, Serves as Pharmaceutical Industry Leader and Founder of PharmPR Inc.

MANATI, MANATI, PUERTO RICO, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing Operational Excellence, Regulatory Compliance, and Innovation in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Across Puerto RicoManatí, Puerto Rico — Yilda M. Acevedo is a pharmaceutical industry professional, Six Sigma Master Black Belt, and chemical engineer with extensive experience in quality systems, regulatory compliance, and process optimization. With a Master’s Degree in Chemical Engineering, she has built a distinguished career focused on operational excellence in highly regulated environments, particularly within the pharmaceutical and scientific sectors.Throughout her career, Acevedo has demonstrated a strong ability to lead high-impact initiatives that improve efficiency, ensure compliance, and deliver measurable business value. During her tenure at Bristol Myers Squibb, she contributed to projects that generated more than $15 million in operational value while maintaining zero observations during inspections by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Her work reflects a deep commitment to quality standards, continuous improvement, and operational precision.Earlier in her career, Acevedo also served at the Puerto Rico Institute of Forensic, in charge of achieving the first Accreditation through ANAB Accreditation (formerly ASCLD/LAB) within her first seven months. This accomplishment highlighted her ability to drive results in complex regulatory environments and support organizations in meeting rigorous national and international standards.Today, Acevedo is the Founder of PharmPR Inc., an organization dedicated to pharmaceutical manufacturing operations and provides pharmaceutical operational excellence services. The company is the first Puerto Rican pharmaceutical manufacturer on the island. Through her company, she continues to consult, mentor, and promote high standards in science, engineering, and regulatory compliance. Her work supports professionals and organizations seeking to strengthen systems, improve performance, and adopt best practices in quality management.In 2007, Acevedo was recognized as Woman of the Year in Puerto Rico, honoring both her professional achievements and her contributions to the community. This recognition reflects her long-standing dedication to excellence, leadership, and service within her field.Acevedo attributes her success to a lifelong passion for the industry, unwavering persistence, advanced education, and a strong commitment to continuous improvement and professional development. She emphasizes that her career has been shaped by consistently seeking growth opportunities and maintaining focus on excellence, even in highly demanding environments.The best career advice she has ever received came early in her professional journey, when she was encouraged to present directly to senior leadership. This experience helped her build confidence, increase visibility, and develop essential communication skills. She later reinforced this growth through completing a six-month Dale Carnegie training program, which had a lasting impact on her leadership development, as well as through the Lince Mastermind Principles for Success, which further strengthened her professional mindset.Acevedo encourages young women entering the pharmaceutical and engineering industries to pursue what truly brings them happiness and to follow their passions without hesitation. She advises them to explore all areas of the field, challenge internal limitations, and remain open to opportunities that may push them beyond their comfort zones.According to Acevedo, one of the biggest challenges in her industry is that it remains largely male-dominated, and cultural barriers for women—particularly in Puerto Rico—still exist. However, she also sees significant opportunity in the growing potential for pharmaceutical manufacturing on the island. She is actively working to be part of that transformation, helping to shift industry priorities and expand local capabilities that have historically been developed elsewhere.The values most important to Acevedo in both her professional and personal life are perseverance, continuous improvement, breaking barriers for women in science and engineering, and cultivating personal happiness. She believes success is not only measured by professional achievement but also by the ability to create opportunities for others and contribute to meaningful progress in her field.As a responsible woman, Yilda opened a School of Construction for underprivileged women at Manati. These women have a certificate of education and are contracted as soon as they finish. The service of caring their children is provided while studying and work.Through her leadership, technical expertise, and commitment to advancement in pharmaceutical manufacturing, Yilda M. Acevedo continues to play a vital role in strengthening operational excellence and inspiring the next generation of women in science and engineering across Puerto Rico and beyond.Learn More about Yilda M. Acevedo:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Yilda-Acevedo Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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