AppsFlyer Returns as Presenting Sponsor for MAU 2027 and 2028, Continuing Its Commitment to MAU Vegas

Continued partnership reflects a shared commitment to helping the global app ecosystem navigate what comes next in growth, measurement, performance marketing.

MAU has always been about bringing together the people shaping what’s next for open, honest conversations at a high level. AppsFlyer has long been part of those conversations.” — Angela Harar, Vice President of Strategy and Growth

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AppsFlyer will return as Presenting Sponsor for MAU 2027 and 2028, continuing its support of MAU Vegas and reinforcing its long-standing commitment to the mobile growth community. MAU 2027 will take place May 4–6, 2027, at Bellagio in Las Vegas.As the premier global gathering for mobile growth professionals, MAU brings together marketers, founders, developers, product leaders, investors, and executives for high-impact content, curated networking, and the candid conversations that shape the future of the mobile economy. Following the momentum of MAU Vegas 2026, which welcomed nearly 3,000 participants to Las Vegas, MAU will continue to serve as a hub for the people building the next era of mobile app and gaming growth.AppsFlyer’s continued role as Presenting Sponsor reflects the growing importance of trusted measurement, privacy-first data strategy, and AI-era infrastructure across the mobile marketing ecosystem. As teams face mounting pressure to prove incrementality, adapt to signal loss, and make smarter decisions across acquisition, retention, and monetization, MAU remains the place where practitioners come to compare what is working.“MAU has always been about bringing together the people shaping what’s next for open, honest conversations at a high level,” said Angela Harar, Vice President of Strategy and Growth at MAU. “AppsFlyer has long been part of those conversations, and we’re excited to continue the relationship through 2028 as the industry works through a more complex and rapidly changing growth landscape.”AppsFlyer has been an active presence in the MAU community, with sessions and programming focused on topics such as AI-era marketing infrastructure, cross-platform measurement, and the evolving realities of attribution and experimentation. That alignment makes the continued Presenting Sponsorship a natural fit for an event designed to convene the teams closest to today’s biggest challenges in mobile growth.“MAU brings together the people who are shaping the future of mobile audience engagement in real time,” said Brian Quinn, President and General Manager of AppsFlyer. “We’re proud to return as Presenting Sponsor for MAU 2027 and support the conversations, insights, and relationships that continue to shape the future of mobile growth.”MAU has built its reputation by focusing on answering the questions practitioners wrestle with—from AI and automation to creative optimization, retention, monetization, privacy, and modern measurement. Through keynote sessions, peer-driven roundtables, executive programming, and curated networking experiences, MAU is designed for the full mobile growth team and the decisions they need to make together.Additional programming updates for MAU 2027 will be announced at mauvegas.com About MAU VegasMAU Vegas is the premier global gathering for mobile growth professionals. MAU brings together marketers, founders, developers, product leaders, investors, and executives for high-impact content, curated networking, and community. Learn more at mauvegas.com.About AppsFlyerAppsFlyer is the Modern Marketing Cloud that helps businesses transform complex data into clarity and growth. For more than a decade the global leader in mobile attribution, AppsFlyer today empowers over 15,000 businesses worldwide to break down silos across omnichannel measurement, deep linking, data collaboration, and autonomous AI workflows, giving brands the foundation to make smarter decisions, faster. To learn more, visit www.appsflyer.com

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