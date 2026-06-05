Influential Women Highlights: Amy Alderman, Janitorial Manager at Promanco, Inc.

MARIETTA, OH, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading with Communication, Faith, and Resilience in Warehouse Operations and Facility Management Across the Mid-Ohio ValleyMarietta, Ohio — Amy Alderman is an experienced operations and facilities professional with more than 27 years of experience in the janitorial and cleaning industry. She currently serves as a Janitorial Manager at Promanco, Inc., where she oversees cleaning operations within a busy warehouse environment supporting multiple companies, as well as commercial and residential properties across the Mid-Ohio Valley.Since joining Promanco four years ago, Amy has expanded her team from just two employees into a larger, cohesive workforce. She is currently the only female manager among five managers within the organization and leads a predominantly female team. Known for her strong leadership, hands-on management style, and deep advocacy for her staff, she prioritizes building a safe, supportive workplace where employees feel valued, respected, and empowered to succeed.Before her tenure at Promanco, Amy built and operated a successful cleaning business in North Carolina for 12 years. During this time, she managed five crews totaling 25 employees and specialized in high-end residential cleaning, including million-dollar homes. Her teams were responsible for demanding schedules and often completed more than 100 homes in a single weekend, demonstrating her ability to lead under pressure while maintaining high standards of quality and consistency.Earlier in her career, Amy also gained unique leadership experience in theater production. She began performing as an actress at the age of five and continued until she was ten years old before returning to the stage environment at 16 as a backstage manager for one of the largest outdoor dramas in the world. In this role, she supervised more than 300 people and became the youngest manager in the production’s history—an early indication of her leadership ability, organizational strength, and confidence in managing large-scale operations.Amy’s professional journey is also defined by resilience, determination, and personal growth. Having been independent from a young age, she worked diligently to build a career in management and leadership roles. She pursued a Bachelor of Applied Science in Forensic Psychology at Coastal Carolina Community College, where her studies in psychology enhanced her ability to understand workplace behavior, improve communication, and navigate complex interpersonal dynamics across teams.In addition to her professional accomplishments, Amy is in long-term recovery from addiction and is passionate about helping others who are on their own recovery journeys. She openly shares her experience to encourage and support individuals who are working to rebuild their lives, emphasizing that recovery is possible through persistence, support, and personal determination.Amy attributes her success to stellar communication skills, which she considers essential in the janitorial and operations field. She emphasizes the importance of being able to communicate effectively with everyone—from executives to frontline staff—to ensure smooth operations and strong working relationships. Her background in psychology has further strengthened her ability to engage with people across different roles, understand behavior patterns, and address sensitive workplace situations with empathy and professionalism.She also notes that in janitorial work and warehouse environments, employees often see a side of people that others in business do not. Because of this, she believes understanding human behavior and knowing how to communicate in difficult or sensitive situations is invaluable. Beyond communication, Amy stresses the importance of awareness, observation, and continuous learning. She believes that staying curious and open to new knowledge creates more opportunities for growth and long-term success.The best career advice Amy has ever received is to take every opportunity to learn new things. She believes that remaining open to learning and continuously expanding one’s knowledge leads to greater opportunities and professional development. For Amy, growth is a continuous process that requires curiosity, adaptability, and the willingness to face challenges head-on. She also emphasizes accountability, noting that when mistakes happen, it is important to acknowledge them, learn from them, and move forward with improved understanding.Amy’s advice to young women entering the janitorial, warehouse, or facilities management industry is to stay aware of their surroundings and actively observe the people they work with, particularly those in close proximity to their role. She stresses that being open to learning is the most important quality for success. Mistakes, she explains, should be treated as learning opportunities rather than failures.She also encourages women to develop resilience and strong communication skills, noting that the industry remains male-dominated, especially in upper management roles. At her own company, Amy is currently the only female manager among five, and her team represents the only female-led group within the organization. However, she has observed positive change, with more women stepping into leadership roles within warehouse environments. She describes a growing sense of camaraderie among women in the field who understand the demands of the industry and support one another through shared experiences.According to Amy, the key to success in this evolving landscape is learning how to manage people effectively and maintaining strong, clear communication in all situations. She believes these skills are critical for women who want to thrive and advance in operational leadership roles.Amy also sees significant opportunities for women in her field today. While upper management in warehouse and industrial operations has traditionally been male-dominated, she believes that dynamic is gradually shifting. She is witnessing more women entering supervisory and management positions, signaling positive progress across the industry. At her company, although she remains the only female manager among five, she notes an increasing presence of women in leadership roles throughout warehouse operations.She views this shift as an opportunity for greater diversity, stronger collaboration, and improved workplace culture. Amy believes that women bring valuable perspectives to operational leadership and that continued progress will open even more pathways for advancement in property management, logistics, and janitorial services.Amy’s values are deeply rooted in her Christian faith. She states that she follows Christ before she follows any man and credits her faith as the foundation of her life and leadership approach. During her interview for her current position, when asked what the company could trust about her in such a significant role, she responded that her morals and values are grounded in Christ. She believes that without this foundation, the opportunity would not have been the right fit.Beyond her faith, Amy values honesty, fairness, integrity, mutual respect, and strong moral principles in both her professional and personal life. She is also deeply committed to protecting her team. She tells every woman she hires that her primary responsibility is to ensure they are supported and protected, and that as long as they perform their duties, she will advocate for them and ensure they are treated fairly.Amy is also passionate about helping others in recovery. Having personally overcome addiction and now being sober for nearly seven years, she openly shares her story as a source of encouragement for others. She emphasizes that recovery is possible and credits her transformation to faith, determination, and a desire for change. She frequently speaks with individuals in recovery whenever possible, offering guidance, support, and hope.She describes her past candidly, acknowledging her experience with intravenous drug use and referring to it as a defining chapter in her life. For Amy, her journey is proof that change is possible and that resilience, willpower, and personal commitment can lead to transformation.Through her leadership at Promanco, Inc., her advocacy for women in the industry, and her dedication to helping others rebuild their lives, Amy Alderman continues to demonstrate the power of communication, faith, and resilience in creating meaningful impact both inside and outside the workplace.Learn More about Amy Alderman:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Amy-Alderman Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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