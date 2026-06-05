Jones Moving & Storage Expands Service Reach to Avondale, Arizona

Arizona's Trusted Moving Professionals Bring Full-Service Moving and Storage Solutions to the West Valley

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PHOENIX, AZ — June 5, 2026 — Jones Moving & Storage , one of Arizona's most trusted and highly rated moving companies, is pleased to announce the expansion of its moving services to Avondale, Arizona . This growth reflects the company's continued commitment to serving families and businesses across the greater Phoenix metropolitan area with the same professionalism, care, and reliability that has defined Jones Moving & Storage for years.Founded by Steve Jones, a moving industry veteran with decades of experience, Jones Moving & Storage has built its reputation on a simple but powerful philosophy: treat every customer like a neighbor and every move like it matters. With a 4.9-star Google rating based on over 200 reviews, the company has consistently delivered on that promise — and now Avondale residents and businesses will have direct access to those same exceptional services."Avondale is a growing, vibrant community, and we are proud to bring our full range of moving and storage solutions to the families and businesses there," said Steve Jones, Owner of Jones Moving & Storage. "Whether you're moving down the street or across the country, our team is here to make the process seamless from start to finish."Avondale customers will have access to Jones Moving & Storage's complete suite of services, including:Residential and Commercial MovingLong-Distance MovingApartment MovingProfessional Packing ServicesWhite Glove ServicePiano and Hot Tub MovingLarge Item MovingSecure Storage SolutionsAs a locally owned and operated, family-run business — now carrying on its legacy through the next generation — Jones Moving & Storage combines deep community roots with the expertise and equipment to handle moves of any size or complexity. The company operates with fully transparent pricing, background-checked professionals, and a steadfast commitment to zero hidden fees.Jones Moving & Storage is licensed and insured (US DOT #1851763 | MC #670510) and is an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau.Avondale residents and businesses interested in scheduling a move or requesting a free, no-obligation quote can reach Jones Moving & Storage at (623) 227-1255 or visit www.jonesmoverz.com About Jones Moving & StorageJones Moving & Storage is a family-owned and operated moving company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, serving the greater Valley area including Scottsdale, Mesa, Tempe, Chandler, Gilbert, Glendale, Peoria, Surprise, Goodyear, Avondale, and beyond. With decades of experience and a dedication to exceptional customer service, Jones Moving & Storage is Arizona's trusted choice for residential, commercial, and long-distance moving.

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